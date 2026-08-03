BlueAlly Acquires GigaNetworks®, Expanding Enterprise Security and Network Solutions Expertise

Acquisition brings GigaNetworks' client-focused security and networking experience into BlueAlly's national IT services and solutions platform

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueAlly, a leading IT solutions provider, today announced it has acquired GigaNetworks, Inc., a Miami-based provider of enterprise IT and network security solutions.

The acquisition unites two teams focused on helping clients reduce technology complexity and move from planning to implementation with greater confidence. BlueAlly delivers national scale and lifecycle support across complex IT environments. GigaNetworks adds additional deep security and networking expertise spanning strategic planning, system evaluation, implementation, training, and bespoke support.

"We are excited to welcome GigaNetworks, and the clients they serve, to the BlueAlly family," said Ian Daum, Chief Revenue Officer at BlueAlly. "Over nearly 20 years, Dave and GigaNetworks have earned trust by delivering practical guidance and consistent engagement as their clients have worked to strengthen and simplify their security posture. GigaNetworks and BlueAlly share similar cultures, which has helped accelerate integration efforts so that we can quickly get back to serving the client and vendor community."

Founded in 2008, GigaNetworks has focused on helping clients evaluate, implement, and support security and network solutions tailored to their environments. The company's approach aligns with BlueAlly's model of helping organizations assess, design, implement, secure, optimize, and manage technology across the full IT lifecycle.

"GigaNetworks was built around a client-centric model and a belief that complex security and network projects require close involvement, technical skill, and responsive support," said David Mendenhall, CISSP, CTO of GigaNetworks. "Our integration with BlueAlly significantly expands our team's capabilities, providing our valued clients with access to a much broader portfolio of solutions. Furthermore, it allows us to leverage the deep expertise and national reach of BlueAlly's extensive service offerings. We are excited to join BlueAlly and expand what we can deliver together."

The acquisition reinforces BlueAlly's commitment to helping clients Conquer Complexity by bringing advisory, implementation, security, integration, and managed services together within a single partner relationship. Together, BlueAlly and GigaNetworks will support clients across evolving security, cloud, networking, infrastructure, and operational needs.

About BlueAlly

BlueAlly is a leading IT services and solutions provider that helps clients reduce complexity and harness the power of technology to improve organizational outcomes. BlueAlly delivers services and solutions across security, compliance, modern data center, cloud, application development and modernization, workforce collaboration, DevOps, automation, and advanced networking. Through managed services, professional services, embedded staffing, and integration center capabilities, BlueAlly supports clients from assessment and strategy through design, implementation, optimization, security, automation, and ongoing management.

About GigaNetworks

GigaNetworks, Inc. is an enterprise IT and network security solutions provider founded in Miami in 2008. The company supports clients through strategic planning, system evaluation, implementation, training, and technical support. Its product and solution areas include firewalls, proxy appliances, intrusion detection and prevention systems, endpoint protection, cloud protection, system management, and wireless and infrastructure solutions. Its services include installation services, training, and support of complex environments.

About Source Capital

Source Capital is a private equity firm that invests in mature, middle-market companies across a range of industries. Source Capital's investment strategy targets growing companies with greater than $2 million in EBITDA seeking a growth-oriented partner. Source Capital was founded in 2002 and has offices in Atlanta and San Francisco.

SOURCE BlueAlly