BlueAlly Appoints Sean Robertson as Senior Vice President of Federal

Federal market veteran joins BlueAlly as the company expands its focus on serving public sector clients with deep technical expertise, strong supplier relationships, and a long-term view of growth

ATLANTA, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueAlly has announced the appointment of Sean Robertson as Senior Vice President of Federal, strengthening the company's leadership team as it continues to build on its successes in the public sector.

Robertson has extensive expertise in implementing growth strategies across public sector, commercial, and healthcare markets. He has served in senior executive roles in the Government IT industry, including as Vice President of Sales, U.S. Defense at Cisco. In that role, he led a team of more than 250 professionals delivering technology solutions to the Air Force, Army, Navy, and Marine Corps. He has also been a featured speaker at the Billington CyberSecurity Summit, reflecting his standing as a thought leader at the intersection of federal technology and national security.

Robertson will lead BlueAlly's federal business, encompassing strategy, revenue growth, team development, and client outcomes across defense, civilian, and national security agencies. His appointment comes at a time when agencies across the spectrum are facing increasingly complex technology demands in IT Infrastructure, Network Automation, AI/Data Platforms, Tactical Mobility and Cybersecurity. His appointment reflects BlueAlly's confidence in growing the federal business based on the strength of its team, the breadth of its technical capabilities, and its ability to deliver on mission solutions. The company emphasizes its role in simplifying transformation, reducing risk, and supporting secure, scalable modernization efforts.

"Sean brings deep federal market knowledge and a clear understanding of what public sector organizations require from a trusted technology partner," said George Barkley, CEO of BlueAlly. "His leadership will help us continue building a federal business around long-term relationships supported by our outstanding talent."

Robertson said he sees strong opportunity ahead for BlueAlly's federal business.

"I am excited to join BlueAlly. The team is experienced, they have real momentum, and most importantly, the company has proven success in delivering solutions to the federal government," Robertson said. "World-class engineering with a world-class delivery organization is unique in our space, and I see tremendous opportunity to build on that foundation and continue delivering meaningful outcomes for our clients."

About BlueAlly

BlueAlly helps organizations modernize, secure, and manage complex IT environments. Its federal business is supported by a broad set of capabilities across cloud, cybersecurity, network, data and AI, collaboration, compliance, managed services, and modernization-focused professional services. The company places an emphasis on client trust, engineering depth, supply chain and integration capabilities, and a business model spanning managed services, professional services, embedded staffing, and a unique integration center.

SOURCE BlueAlly