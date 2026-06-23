Bluebeam Drives Strategic Multi-Cloud Transformation with OSF Digital and Salesforce

Integration of Agentforce Revenue Management with B2B Commerce streamlines quoting, billing, and online purchasing

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - OSF Digital, a Salesforce-only consulting and services partner, announced the successful modernization of Bluebeam's lead-to-cash operations and digital foundation using Salesforce. Bluebeam is the largest business unit within the Nemetschek Group and provides digital productivity and collaboration solutions for design and construction professionals worldwide.

"We're focused on evolving how Bluebeam serves customers and grows globally," said Eric Zajac, Vice President, Revenue & Operations Enablement at Bluebeam. "OSF Digital brought the program leadership, advisory expertise, and best-practice approach we needed to move with confidence. Their guidance helped us build a foundation that strengthens how we work today and supports the long-term vision for Bluebeam."

OSF Digital guided Bluebeam through the modernization of its revenue processes, customer experience, and underlying data structure on the Salesforce platform, including:

implementation of Data 360 to create a single, trusted customer view and enable more meaningful insights across teams and among agents;

migration from CPQ to Agentforce Revenue Management to streamline how quotes and billing are handled;

introduction of a modern, scalable online buying experience by replacing CloudCraze with Agentforce Commerce;

integration of Agentforce Revenue with NetSuite through MuleSoft to drive improved orchestration and governance across revenue and financial operations, reduce manual handoffs, and enhance billing accuracy.

By bringing these capabilities together, OSF Digital enabled the integration of Agentforce Revenue Management with Agentforce Commerce, giving Bluebeam a more connected and efficient model for managing demand, revenue, and fulfillment on a single Salesforce-based foundation.

"We're proud to have supported Bluebeam as they built the foundation for scalable, long-term growth," said David Northington, CEO of OSF Digital. "Embracing the first known integration of Agentforce Revenue Management with Agentforce Commerce is a bold step that positions them as an industry leader and sets a new benchmark for what a modern commercial model can deliver. Our team is honored to have helped bring this vision to life."

About OSF Digital

OSF Digital is a Salesforce-first consulting partner helping organizations turn AI, data, and trust into measurable business impact. With 20 years of hands-on Salesforce experience and deep platform (multi-cloud) expertise, OSF guides clients from strategy to implementation to managed services across industries.

We get our customers to value, faster—whether by modernizing legacy systems, unlocking Customer 360 with data, or creating the digital workforce with Agentforce. Known for our award-winning delivery and distinctive partnership mindset, we act as an expert extension of our clients' teams to deliver lasting impact and measurable results. With regional hubs across North America, LATAM, EMEA, and APAC, we combine global reach with personal, high-touch delivery. For more information about OSF Digital, visit osf.digital.

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SOURCE OSF Digital