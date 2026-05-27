Bluebird CFW Foundation Repair & Waterproofing Announces Updated Limited Lifetime Warranty Program for Waterproofing and Foundation Repair Services

CHARLOTTE, Mich., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluebird CFW Foundation Repair & Waterproofing, a trusted provider of foundation repair and basement waterproofing services, is proud to announce the updated Limited Lifetime Warranty program for its comprehensive solutions. The new warranty provision reflects the business' ongoing commitment to quality work, customer confidence, and reliability.

The upgraded version of the program covers the company's foundation repair and basement waterproofing services and is designed to provide homeowners with lasting protection for their investment and added peace of mind. With the updated provision, Bluebird CFW continues to raise quality standards in the home improvement industry.

"Our goal has always been to stand behind our work for the long haul," said Troy Miller, owner of Bluebird CFW. "This updated Limited Lifetime Warranty reinforces our promise to our customers. We want them to feel confident not just on the repair day, but years down the road as well, knowing their home is always safeguarded by proven, industry-leading solutions and a company that's proud of its work and is always there to help."

Bluebird CFW specializes in foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawlspace encapsulation, and moisture control for residential and commercial properties. The company has been in business for over 20 years, and its updated warranty policy goes hand in hand with its utilization of durable materials and expert solutions delivered by highly trained technicians.

Homeowners interested in learning more about the updated Limited Lifetime Warranty or scheduling a free inspection can visit www.bluebirdcfw.com, call (888) 411-2264, or email [email protected].

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SOURCE Bluebird CFW Foundation Repair & Waterproofing