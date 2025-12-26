Bluebird CFW Foundation Repair & Waterproofing Launches Free Foundation Inspection Program for Michigan Homeowners

CHARLOTTE, Mich., Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluebird CFW Foundation Repair & Waterproofing, a trusted leader in foundation repair and waterproofing across Michigan, is excited to announce a new, free foundation inspection program for homeowners! This initiative is all about helping homeowners catch any potential foundation problems before they turn into expensive repairs, keeping Michigan homes safe and sound while maintaining their value.

"Our mission has always been to protect Michigan homes and the families living in them," said Troy Miller, owner of Bluebird CFW. "With our free foundation inspection program, we hope to make it easier for homeowners to take proactive steps to safeguard their property. No one should have to worry about unseen foundation problems, and this program allows us to provide expert guidance without any upfront cost."

Their complimentary inspection involves a thorough basement and foundation analysis. After their inspection is complete, they will provide you with detailed information highlighting any signs of cracking, shifting, bowing, or water issues, along with helpful repair recommendations if necessary. Taking action early allows you to address potential problems before they escalate, ensuring the structural safety and stability of your home for the long haul.

Homeowners interested in scheduling their free inspection can visit www.bluebirdcfw.com to request an appointment or learn more about the services they offer.

Media Contact:

SOURCE Bluebird CFW Foundation Repair & Waterproofing