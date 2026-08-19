BlueFaucet Launches Autonomous AI Agent CRM for Solopreneurs and Small Merchants

The AI platform works as a 24/7 virtual employee — automating customer retention, marketing and billing — with a "Free Forever" tier for micro-businesses

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueFaucet Inc. today announced the launch of BlueFaucet, an autonomous AI Agent CRM built for solopreneurs and micro-businesses with fewer than five employees across local services, home services, personal care, and food and beverage.

The United States has roughly 29.8 million nonemployer firms — more than 82% of all small businesses. These businesses depend on repeat customers, yet limited time and resources often reduce their marketing to waiting for customers to come back. The revenue lost in that gap goes unnoticed.

Andy Wang, Founder & CEO, BlueFaucet Inc.

BlueFaucet closes it by building a structured customer database and automating daily operations. Acting as a self-directed virtual employee, the platform re-engages customers proactively and cuts administrative work, freeing owners to focus on face-to-face service — and reclaim their personal time.

"Most CRM tools were built for companies with sales teams," said Andy Wang, founder and CEO of BlueFaucet Inc. "We built BlueFaucet for solopreneurs. It's their employee, their marketing assistant and their billing department in one. Our goal is simple: make advanced AI a practical, accessible tool for everyday business owners."

Key capabilities:

Autonomous AI re-engagement: Predicts each customer's ideal return window and automatically sends personalized invitations or promotions so no revenue opportunity slips by.

Predicts each customer's ideal return window and automatically sends personalized invitations or promotions so no revenue opportunity slips by. Goal-based promotions: Delivers automated offers to specific customer cohorts based on merchant-defined rules, building long-term loyalty and incremental revenue.

Delivers automated offers to specific customer cohorts based on merchant-defined rules, building long-term loyalty and incremental revenue. One-click invoicing and billing: A single click sends a professional invoice with a "job done" notification, collects payment and issues the receipt — no POS software, no paperwork.

A single click sends a professional invoice with a "job done" notification, collects payment and issues the receipt — no POS software, no paperwork. Zero-risk pricing: Every plan starts with a 30-day free trial, and solo operators managing up to 50 customers stay on a "Free Forever" tier at no cost.

BlueFaucet's core technology is patent-pending with the USPTO. As the company enters its 2026 growth phase, it is pursuing strategic partnerships and investment to accelerate market adoption.

A press kit — including high-resolution product screenshots, demo videos and executive bios — is available on request.

Get started: Solopreneurs and small merchants can create a free account and start their 30-day free trial today at bluefaucet.com/signup.

About BlueFaucet Inc.

BlueFaucet Inc., based in Spokane, Washington, builds AI-powered automation tools that help solopreneurs and local service businesses boost customer retention, streamline operations and grow repeat revenue.

Media Contact:

Andy Wang, Founder and CEO

[email protected]

909.525.8389

https://bluefaucet.com

SOURCE BlueFaucet Inc.