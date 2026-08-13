BlueSprig Appoints Jean Clifton as Chief Financial Officer to Lead Its Next Era of Growth

LAKE MARY, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueSprig, one of the nation's leading providers of Applied Behavior Analysis services for those with autism, today announced the appointment of Jean Clifton as Chief Financial Officer, effective Aug. 1, 2026.

Jean Clifton

As Chief Financial Officer, Clifton will lead BlueSprig's financial strategy and operations and will oversee the strategy and execution of growth investments and footprint expansion. She will play a key role in guiding BlueSprig's next phase of growth and supporting continued investment in its clinicians, technology, training, clinical programs and research.

"BlueSprig is differentiating itself through meaningful investments in our clinicians, technology, training and research," said Will Abbott, Chief Executive Officer of BlueSprig. "As we enter our next phase of growth, Jean's leadership will strengthen our ability to scale those investments responsibly, advance clinical excellence and expand our impact for those with autism, their families, and those who care for them."

Clifton joins BlueSprig at an important point in the organization's growth as it continues strengthening the infrastructure, resources and capabilities needed to expand access to high-quality autism care while maintaining a strong commitment to clinical excellence.

"BlueSprig has built a strong foundation by placing clinicians and the people they serve at the center of its work," said Clifton. "I am excited to join the organization at such a pivotal time and help ensure our investments support sustainable growth, greater access to care and continued clinical innovation."

Clifton brings more than two decades of financial leadership experience across healthcare services, digital health and subscription-based businesses. Most recently, she served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Noom, where she helped guide the company's financial strategy and growth. Previously, Clifton served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Pyramid Healthcare, where she oversaw significant expansion and value creation, and as Chief Financial Officer of Veterinary Specialists of North America. She also brings extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, organic growth initiatives, capital markets and corporate governance. Clifton has also served on the boards of several public and private companies as well as industry organizations helping guide their strategy, growth and governance.

About BlueSprig

BlueSprig, founded in 2017, is a leading provider of compassionate, individualized, and evidence-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for those with autism. Headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, BlueSprig operates more than 150 locations nationwide and is dedicated to expanding access to high-quality care. Learn more at bluesprigautism.com, and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook.

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SOURCE Blue Sprig Pediatrics, Inc.