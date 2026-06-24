Bluevine Surpasses 1 Million Small Businesses Served, $2 Billion on Deposit, $17 Billion in Originations

Digital banking platform continues meteoric growth, also passing $400M in monthly bill payments and earning awards from Money, CNBC, and NerdWallet

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluevine, the largest small business banking platform in the US*, has announced the achievement of a number of significant milestones in its growth: It has passed more than 1 million lifetime small business customers, surpassed $2 billion on deposit, and has provided more than $17 billion in small business financing**. Additionally, Bluevine's accounts payable suite has surpassed $400M in monthly volume–while the Bluevine platform has processed more than $37 billion in lifetime payments. The news of the company's milestone comes on the heels of it being named to CNBC and Statista's list of The World's Top Fintech Companies: 2025, winning Money's Best Overall Bank for Small Business for 2025-2026, and being awarded NerdWallet's Best Online Business Checking Account for 2026.

The more than $2 billion Bluevine currently has on deposit is a vast jump from the $300 million it had on deposit in 2022 and is representative of rapidly accelerating adoption of its banking products: It took Bluevine a little more than 4 years to reach $1 billion on deposit; it grew that to more than $2 billion on deposit in less than 2.5 years. Whereas lines of credit once made up the totality of Bluevine's business,the majority of the company's revenue now comes from payments and related fees, subscription and float.

"These milestones and these recognitions are a testament to Bluevine's dedication to fulfilling the everyday needs of small businesses in ways that no other digital banking platform can," said Eyal Lifshitz, co-founder and CEO of Bluevine. "Non-commercially banked small businesses represent a $125 billion market and we're proud to be offering business owners the products, service and experience they deserve. They need simple, powerful solutions to their daily needs and we are determined to keep innovating and growing."

To that end, Bluevine has launched several innovative new products and features recently, including Invoicing and Payment Links and Tap to Pay, enabling Bluevine customers to get paid online or in person with ease. Its most recent product updates have focused on the straightforward control and convenience users desire when it comes to securing their accounts against fraud and managing their cashflow–features like ACH positive pay, written check block and stop payments, and recurring invoices–among many others. The company also struck a partnership with Xero earlier in the year to deliver a new suite of innovative accounting services for customers.

"We're still in the early chapters of our story at Bluevine. We know the future of small business banking won't be built by the institutions that have been pulling away from Main Street—it'll be built by platforms like ours that are ready to step in and help," said Lifshitz.

*As compared to publicly available data on the number of lifetime customer accounts held by other U.S. banking platforms dedicated to small businesses that offer both checking and lending services, as of June 2026.

**Customer and lending statistics include Paycheck Protection Program.

About Bluevine

Bluevine is the largest small business banking platform in the U.S., serving as the financial operating system for startups and small businesses. Through a single account, companies can earn more, save more, borrow, and manage their money whenever and wherever they do business - without ever stepping into a branch. Accessible through one dashboard, its product suite integrates high-yield business checking, accounts payable, debit and credit cards, loans, and lines of credit. Since 2013, Bluevine has served over 1 million, delivered over $17 billion in loans, and is currently trusted with over $2 billion in managed customer deposits.

Bluevine is backed by leading private and institutional investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, 83North, Citi Ventures, ION Crossover Partners, and Nationwide Insurance. Bluevine is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking Services provided by Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC. Lines of credit are issued by Celtic Bank. For more information, please visit bluevine.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X.

SOURCE Bluevine