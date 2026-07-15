Bluevine Study Shows AI is Saving Nearly Half of SMBs 4+ Hours a Week

While 3 out of 4 SMBs are already using AI, 78% still do not trust the technology to handle basic tasks

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national survey published today by Bluevine—the largest digital banking platform for small businesses in the U.S.*—illustrates a unique dichotomy when it comes to AI adoption among the nation's small business owners: While AI is saving almost half (48%) of all SMBs more than 4 hours a week, 78% still don't trust AI to perform basic tasks.

According to data compiled from more than 200,000 Bluevine accounts and surveyed from more than 900+ small business owners, 74% are actively using or testing AI tools, but a staggering 82% report hitting critical roadblocks that prevent deeper integration into their daily business operations.

The 2026 SMB AI Trends Report repeatedly highlights that while AI has become commonplace in small business ownership–and adoption of certain AI tools is skyrocketing–the focus for small business owners is around how AI services can secure trust, provide data security, and offer real-world return on investment.

"Small business owners are pragmatic. They aren't looking for tech magic. They want utility, security, and hours back in their day," said Sid Bellur, VP of Product Management at Bluevine. "While it's encouraging to see that nearly half of AI-adopting SMBs are clawing back at least half a workday every week, the fact that over 80% are hitting barriers proves that the industry is facing a trust and usability crisis. Entrepreneurs need financial infrastructure and tools that work seamlessly and securely within systems they already trust, rather than tools that require constant monitoring."

Additional key findings from the report include:

The Trust and Security Wall: Data security and privacy concerns are the top barrier to deeper AI adoption (33%, up 10 percentage points from 23% in 2025). This is closely followed by a lack of trust in AI's accuracy at 31%.

Data security and privacy concerns are the top barrier to deeper AI adoption (33%, up 10 percentage points from 23% in 2025). This is closely followed by a lack of trust in AI's accuracy at 31%. The Elusive ROI: While 52% of SMBs using AI report a tangible return on their investment, nearly a quarter (24%) say they have yet to see any ROI, and find themselves stuck in an inefficient trial-and-error cycle.

While 52% of SMBs using AI report a tangible return on their investment, nearly a quarter (24%) say they have yet to see any ROI, and find themselves stuck in an inefficient trial-and-error cycle. A Shift in Strategy: Marketing and sales, which led small business AI usage last year, have been overtaken by data analysis and business insights (39%, up from 33% in 2025). As economic margins tighten, business owners are leaning on AI to spot operational inefficiencies and manage cash flow.

Bluevine's report highlights a growing need for invisible AI that is directly embedded into trusted, everyday business tools like banking, invoicing, and cash flow management, rather than disparate apps that add to an entrepreneur's daily oversight burden.

To read the complete analysis and view the data graphics, read the full findings on Bluevine's blog here.

Methodology

The survey was conducted by Centiment for Bluevine. The survey was fielded between April 7, 2026, and April 9, 2026. The results are based on 942 completed surveys. Respondents were screened to be U.S.-based small business owners or majority owners with 2–249 employees and annual revenue between $50,000 and $5,000,000. Data is unweighted, and the margin of error is approximately +/-3% for the overall sample with a 95% confidence level. Select data points in this report also reference Bluevine internal customer data drawn from active DDA (demand deposit account) holders through March 2026.

* As compared to publicly available data on the number of lifetime customer accounts held by other U.S. banking platforms dedicated to small businesses that offer both checking and lending services, as of June 2026.

About Bluevine

Bluevine is the largest small business banking platform in the U.S., serving as the financial operating system for startups and small businesses. Through a single account, companies can earn more, save more, borrow, and manage their money whenever and wherever they do business - without ever stepping into a branch. Accessible through one dashboard, its product suite integrates high-yield business checking, accounts payable, debit and credit cards, loans, and lines of credit. Since 2013, Bluevine has served over 1,000,000 customers, delivered over $17 billion in loans, and is currently trusted with over $2 billion in managed customer deposits. Bluevine has been named as the Best Online Business Checking Account by Nerdwallet for 2026.

Bluevine is backed by leading private and institutional investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, 83North, Citi Ventures, ION Crossover Partners, SVB Capital, Nationwide, and M12 (Microsoft's Venture Arm). Bluevine is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking Services provided by Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC. Lines of credit are issued by Celtic Bank. For more information, please visit bluevine.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X.

SOURCE Bluevine