BMC Helix Announces First-Ever 2026 Solution Provider Partners of the Year

Global, Regional and Delivery Partners recognized for innovation and growth.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC Helix, a global leader in software solutions that help the world's most forward-thinking IT organizations reset the economics of IT, today announced its first-ever Helix Solution Provider Partner of the Year award winners at the annual BMC Helix Sales Kickoff in Miami. These awards celebrate sales and delivery partners who drive innovation, transformation, and excellence in customer outcomes. Through their hard work and expertise, these partners have shown how customers can reset limits within their IT organizations, using AI to free up digital capacity and compound the value of their investments.

Today, Helix Partner Ecosystem Solution Providers around the world were recognized across the most important aspects of value delivery for customers, including customer value, time-to-value, and overall delivery excellence. The winners are as follows:

Sales Awards

Global:

Asia Pacific (APAC):

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA):

EMEA Partner of the Year: MAGNOOS Information Systems LLC

EMEA Distributor Partner of the Year: Disnet Teknoloji A.S.

Latin America (LATAM):

LATAM Partner of the Year: TDI LATAM

North America (NA):

NA Partner of the Year: NimbusNow LLC

US Federal Partner of the Year: Gunnison Consulting Group Inc.

Delivery Awards

Customer Adoption Co-Recipients:

Customer Outcome:

Helix Best Practices:

Time-to-Value Excellence:

Partner Preparedness:

Delivery Excellence:

Rising Star:

"BMC Helix just completed our first official year as an independent company. We're incredibly thankful to all of our partners for their commitment to ongoing innovation and excellence," says Jeff Hardy, Chief Revenue Officer, BMC Helix. "Congratulations to today's winners, all of whom demonstrated what's possible when deep expertise meets a shared commitment to delivering meaningful customer outcomes. Together, we're helping our customers navigate transformation with confidence, and extending the value they realize from our solutions."

BMC Helix's robust partner ecosystem includes more than 650 parties, which also covers distributors and resellers, and extends the reach of BMC Helix solutions to increase their value to mutual customers. The partner landscape continues to grow, creating a robust set of collaborations covering a modern network of product integration, market influence, hyperscaler and marketplace alliances, vertical partners, global outsourcers and integrators, resellers and distributors, and OEM relationships.

Additional Resources:

About BMC Helix

BMC Helix helps the world's most forward-thinking IT organizations reset the economics of IT – bringing IT services, AIOps, and agentic AI together so busywork disappears, incidents are prevented, and compliance just happens. With an industry-leading open-first platform, BMC Helix's dynamic fleet of AI agents augment work across enterprise IT service and operations management to accelerate outcomes for ServiceOps. Learn more at www.helixops.ai

Helix and other Helix marks are exclusive properties of BMC Helix, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries.

BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and other BMC marks are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or in other countries.

©Copyright 2026 BMC Helix, Inc.

www.helixops.ai

Editorial contact:

Madeline Bien

BMC Helix

[email protected]

SOURCE BMC Helix