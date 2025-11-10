BMC Helix a Leader in 2025 Enterprise Service Management (ESM) Report by Independent Research Firm

BMC Helix achieves the highest scores possible in 17 criteria, including vision, roadmap, innovation, agentic AI development and orchestration, partner ecosystem, analytics/dashboards, and many more.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC Helix, a global leader in software solutions that help the world's most forward-thinking IT organizations reset the economics of IT, has received the highest score possible for its Helix platform in 17 criteria, including vision, roadmap, innovation, process workflow and task management, infrastructure monitoring, agentic AI development and orchestration, and other criteria in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Service Management Platforms, Q4 2025 report, released today.

The enterprise service management market is being rapidly changed by AI. The Forrester ESM Wave report places BMC Helix among the leaders in their evaluation of enterprise service management providers, citing their focus on AI-powered service management, observability, and enterprise workflow solutions.

"BMC Helix envisions a clear future and is building the right tools on its roadmap to make it happen. Effective AI executive dashboards, unified employee experience, and a focus on the future of work demonstrate a vision that goes beyond simple AI integration," wrote Julie Mohr, principal analyst at Forrester and author of The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Service Management Platforms, Q4 2025 report. "For organizations seeking a unified, AI-driven platform to manage complex IT operations, BMC Helix offers powerful enterprise workflow and task management, monitoring, and proactive management."

"Being named a leader in this influential report isn't just recognition. For us, it's proof that playing it safe isn't in our DNA. We believe BMC Helix received the highest scores possible in the vision, innovation, and roadmap criteria because we refuse to follow trends—we set them. Our mission is bold: to reset the economics of IT by delivering innovation and great experiences with the anti-platform for agentic AI in ServiceOps," said Ryan Manning, chief product officer at BMC Helix. "This is about more than business. It's about creating happiness, unleashing creativity, and redefining how people experience IT—turning it from the department of 'No,' to the department of 'Let's go!' With our proven track record and early adoption of agentic AI, we're rewriting the rules of IT."

About BMC Helix

BMC Helix helps the world's most forward-thinking IT organizations reset the economics of IT – unlocking human potential to multiply productivity so teams can focus on the work that matters most. With an industry-leading, AI-powered, open platform, BMC Helix delivers a dynamic fleet of AI agents that augment work across enterprise IT service and operations management to anticipate needs, automate solutions, and accelerate outcomes for ServiceOps.

