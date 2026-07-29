BNY Launches Global Digital Transfer Agency Capabilities, Extending Leadership in Fund Servicing to Digital Market

BNY Investments Dreyfus, Baillie Gifford and BlackRock among first issuers

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY (NYSE: BNY), a global financial services company, today announced the launch of its new Digital Transfer Agency (TA) capabilities, meeting an expanded set of client needs by extending the firm's leading TA services to support digitally native funds.

BNY Digital TA modernizes BNY's fund servicing capabilities to support both digital and traditional asset funds in an end-to-end lifecycle across multiple jurisdictions and blockchains, enabling a unified client servicing experience.

"With this new capability, BNY is helping power the future of financial markets through digital market infrastructure with a global, scalable platform that integrates tokenization, distribution, and custody," said Emily Portney, Global Head of Asset Servicing at BNY. "We are excited to support clients as they expand into new asset classes, enabling true on-chain mobility of real-world assets, with legal representation of the fund's books and records on a public blockchain."

When tokenized funds are issued on a blockchain from the start, the legal title and economic value of the funds exist on-chain rather than remain in the mirror-token or "digital twin" models that have prevailed to date. For fund providers, on-chain books and records underpin a unified "source of truth" across fund activity occurring on the blockchain. Full on-chain asset and peer-to-peer mobility will be supported through both fiat and stablecoin subscriptions and redemptions, enabled by new mint/burn capabilities, all within the BNY ecosystem.

"Digital Transfer Agency capabilities represent the next evolution of fund servicing, combining the same operational rigor, transparency and trust of traditional services paired with the future of innovation in digital markets," said Carolyn Weinberg, Chief Product and Innovation Officer at BNY. "As fund managers increasingly bring digital investment products to market, we're excited to bring together the resilient framework they rely on with digital markets interoperability that makes asset servicing and mobility easier."

Digital TA is part of BNY's integrated digital assets offering, which spans custody, stablecoin enablement, tokenized deposits and infrastructure supporting the institutional adoption of digital assets. Those capabilities are directly connected to the firm's underlying TA recordkeeping infrastructure, creating a trusted source of ownership and transaction data across both traditional and digital environments.

"We are pleased to advance BNY's ongoing efforts to bring together distinct capabilities into integrated, innovative solutions that address evolving client needs," said Stephanie Pierce, Deputy Head of BNY Investments. "Digital TA will further strengthen our ability to combine investment and servicing expertise to deliver digital asset solutions that simplify cash and liquidity management."

The service will initially launch with select clients in the U.S. and U.K., with plans for expansion. BNY will offer a new digitally-native money market fund from BNY Investments Dreyfus with its BLIQUID tokens representing fund shares. Baillie Gifford, which co-designed its offering with BNY as part of a long-term strategic relationship, has already brought it to market, launching the Baillie Gifford Enhanced Yield Fund (BAGEY), the first publicly available, fully native U.K.-regulated tokenized fund. BlackRock is also expected to use these capabilities to launch BSTBL, a new tokenized share class of its money market fund designed to meet stablecoin reserve requirements.

With approximately $8.6 trillion in assets serviced and more than 7.6 million investor accounts, BNY is uniquely positioned to support fund issuers launching both traditional and digital fund structures and enable their growth into new asset classes and on-chain funds.

To learn more about BNY's Digital Assets offering, visit: bny.com/digitalassets

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About BNY

BNY is a global financial services platforms company at the heart of the world's capital markets. For more than 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, using its expertise and platforms to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth. Today BNY serves over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally. BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals. As of June 30, 2026, BNY oversees $62.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.2 trillion in assets under management.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BNY). Headquartered in New York City, BNY has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators.

BNY Investments is the brand name for the investment management business of BNY and its investment firm affiliates worldwide.

The fund is designed for purchase by stablecoin issuers and institutional investors. The Fund's shares are also available for purchase by institutional investors, who are acting for themselves.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of a money market fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, or summary prospectus, if available, that contains this and other information about the fund visit www.dreyfus.com. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.

You could lose money by investing in the Fund. Although the Fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the Fund is not a bank account and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The Fund's sponsor is not required to reimburse the Fund for losses, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the Fund at any time, including during periods of market stress.

Although the fund's board has no current intention to impose a fee upon the sale of shares, the board reserves the ability to do so after providing at least 60 days prior written notice to shareholders.

The fund's investment adviser is BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. (BNYIA). BNYIA has engaged its affiliate, Dreyfus, a division of Mellon Investments Corporation, to serve as the fund's sub-adviser. Securities are offered by BNY Mellon Securities Corporation (BNYSC), a registered broker-dealer and affiliate of MIC.

BNY Investments Dreyfus (Dreyfus) is a division of Mellon Investments Corporation (MIC), a registered investment adviser and subsidiary of BNY.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

SOURCE BNY