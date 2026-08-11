BNY to Speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY") (NYSE: BNY), a global financial services company, today announced that Dermot McDonogh, Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York at 9:45 a.m. ET on Monday, September 14, 2026. The discussion may include forward-looking statements and other material information.

A live webcast of the audio portion of the conference will be available on the BNY website (www.bny.com/investorrelations). An archived version of the audio portion will be available on the BNY website approximately 24 hours after the live webcast and will remain available until October 14, 2026.

About BNY

BNY is a global financial services platforms company at the heart of the world's capital markets. For more than 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, using its expertise and platforms to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth. Today BNY serves over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally. BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals. As of June 30, 2026, BNY oversees $62.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.2 trillion in assets under management.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BNY). Headquartered in New York City, BNY has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators.

Contacts:

Investors

Marius Merz

+1 212 298 1480

[email protected]

Media

Anneliese Diedrichs

+1 646 468 6026

[email protected]

SOURCE BNY