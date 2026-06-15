Boar's Head® Mediterranean Feta Cheese & Olives Wins PEOPLE 2026 Food Award

Named "Best Flavored Cheese" in the Publication's Annual Supermarket Round-Up

SARASOTA, Fla., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boar's Head Brand ® , one of the nation's leading providers of fine-crafted delicatessen foods, is proud to announce that its Boar's Head Mediterranean Feta Cheese & Olives has been named "Best Flavored Cheese" in the PEOPLE 2026 Food Awards. The product was recognized as part of the "Best New Pantry Staples" category in the publication's annual celebration of the best supermarket products of the year.

Boar’s Head Mediterranean Feta Cheese & Olives

Crafted for effortless entertaining and elevated everyday snacking, Boar's Head Mediterranean Feta Cheese & Olives is a thoughtfully curated, savory medley. It features premium Boar's Head Creamy Feta Cheese tossed with bold, tangy Kalamata olives and buttery, smooth Cerignola olives. Finished in a light dressing of oil, spices, and lemon zest, this award-winning mix is ideal as a standalone appetizer, tossed into a vibrant salad, or served alongside a favorite protein.

To ensure exceptional quality, the olives are hand-selected and harvested exclusively from small, family-owned farms.

"When we launched the Mediterranean Feta Cheese & Olives earlier this year, our goal was to bring a sophisticated, flavor-forward option to the deli department that combines convenience with the exceptional quality for which Boar's Head is known," said Elizabeth Ward, Vice President of Marketing. "Being named the 'Best Flavored Cheese' of 2026 by PEOPLE is a wonderful testament to that dedication."

To learn more about Boar's Head Mediterranean Feta Cheese & Olives and where to find it, visit www.boarshead.com. Follow Boar's Head on Instagram (@boarshead_official) and TikTok (@boarshead_official) to stay updated on new products, recipes, and seasonal offerings.

About Boar's Head Brand ®

Founded in 1905, Boar's Head Brand has a deep commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality. What started with just a few products has grown to over 500, ranging from premium delicatessen meats, cheeses, and condiments to an array of Italian and Old-World specialties, hummus, olives, snacking, and foodservice items.

SOURCE Boar's Head