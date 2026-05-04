Boar's Head® Unveils The Fryer's™ Deep Fried* Turkey Breast, Redefining Deli Indulgence

SARASOTA, Fla., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boar's Head Brand ® , one of the nation's leading providers of fine crafted delicatessen foods, today announced the launch of its newest deli offering, The Fryer's ™ Deep Fried* Turkey Breast. This signature addition to the Boar's Head portfolio brings the savory flavor of a traditional deep-fried turkey to the deli counter year-round.

Boar's Head The Fryer's Deep Fried Turkey Breast

To celebrate the launch, Boar's Head is debuting a fully integrated national media campaign across television, audio, digital, and social platforms. The campaign kicks-off today with a high-impact activation on Sphere's Exosphere in Las Vegas today, utilizing the world's largest LED screen to showcase the product's arrival to the Deli.

Delivering a craveable, comfort-food experience that's elevated through Boar's Head's signature quality and expertise, The Fryer's ™ Deep Fried* Turkey Breast is crafted from extra lean turkey breast, that is cold-brined for moisture, slowly oven-roasted, and then fried to perfection, for a juicy texture and full fried flavor.

"The Fryer's ™ Deep Fried* Turkey Breast is about delivering an experience that consumers know and love in a way only Boar's Head can," said Elizabeth Ward, Vice President of Marketing at Boar's Head Brand. "We've captured that universal appeal of deep-fried turkey flavor and translated it into a high-quality deli offering that adds incredible depth and savory indulgence to any sandwich or meal."

Beyond the classic sandwich, The Fryer's ™ Deep Fried* Turkey Breast is designed for culinary versatility. Its robust seasoning makes it an ideal choice for elevated club sandwiches, protein-rich salads, or as a savory dinner centerpiece. The product pairs exceptionally well with bold cheeses, such as Boar's Head 3-Pepper Colby Jack ® Cheese, and zesty condiments like Boar's Head Honey Mustard.

This new offering is low fat and lower sodium**. It is rich in protein, providing 13 grams of protein per 2-ounce serving. As with all Boar's Head premium products, The Fryer's ™ Deep Fried* Turkey Breast is gluten-free, contains no artificial colors or flavors, no MSG added, and no fillers.

The Fryers ™ Deep Fried* Turkey Breast is now available at select deli counters nationwide.

To learn more or to find a store location, visit http://www.boarshead.com

*Oven roasted then browned in oil.

**44% lower sodium than USDA data for deli cut white rotisserie turkey.

About Boar's Head Brand ®

Founded in 1905, Boar's Head Brand has a deep commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality. What started with just a few products has grown to over 500, ranging from premium delicatessen meats, cheeses, and condiments to an array of Italian and Old-World specialties, hummus, snacking, and foodservice items.

SOURCE Boar's Head