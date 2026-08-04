Boba POPS® Closes Wefunder Campaign with $2.238 Million Raised from 462 Investors

Equity crowdfunding fuels manufacturing expansion, retail growth, and product innovation for the creator of the world's first alcohol-filled popping boba.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifying Spirits announces the successful close of its Wefunder equity crowdfunding campaign, raising $2.238 million from 462 investors to accelerate the growth of Boba POPS®, the first and only alcohol-filled popping boba.

This campaign brings the company's total equity financing to approximately $8 million, with approximately half of the capital coming from experienced beverage industry investors. The raise reflects growing confidence in Boba POPS® as the company continues to redefine the beverage alcohol industry through patented innovation, rapid retail expansion, and product development.

Since launching, Boba POPS® has experienced remarkable momentum. The company generated $2.8 million in revenue in 2025, representing 3.6x year-over-year growth, and has expanded into more than 10,000 points of distribution across 75 national retail chains. Protected by patents through 2035, Boba POPS® remains the first and only alcohol-filled popping boba on the market, creating an entirely new category within beverage alcohol.

"This campaign represents much more than capital; it represents a community of people who believe in where we're headed," said Ray Rozycki, CEO of Unifying Spirits. "The enthusiasm we've seen from both consumers and investors reinforces that people are looking for new experiences in beverage alcohol. We're excited to build on this momentum as we expand our production capabilities, introduce new products, and bring Boba POPS® to even more consumers nationwide."

The new funding will support several strategic initiatives, including:

Expanding U.S. manufacturing operations with a fivefold increase in production capacity.

Accelerating national retail expansion and increasing distribution.

Growing partnerships with bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

Advancing product innovation, including the upcoming ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage line.

Unlike traditional beverage brands, Boba POPS® enhances cocktails, champagne, seltzers, and other beverages with alcohol-filled pearls that burst with flavor, creating an interactive drinking experience. The product sits at the intersection of experiential drinking, bubble tea culture, and evolving consumer preferences, helping define an entirely new category within beverage alcohol.

The company is also expanding its domestic production capabilities in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where new proprietary equipment is expected to increase manufacturing capacity by approximately five times while strengthening supply chain control and supporting future growth. This expansion will position Boba POPS® to meet growing consumer demand and support continued retail and on-premise expansion nationwide.

About Boba POPS®:

Boba POPS® (Pearls Of Popping Spirits) are the first and only alcohol-filled popping boba, delivering a unique, sensory-driven way to enjoy spirits. Designed to elevate cocktails and beverages with a burst of flavor, Boba POPS® combine innovation, versatility, and visual appeal to create a new category within beverage alcohol. Available in Blueberry Boba POPS, Strawberry Boba POPS®, Raspberry Boba POPS®, Peach Boba POPS®, Lychee Boba POPS®, Espresso Boba POPS®, Margarita Style Boba POPS®, and Piña Colada Style Boba POPS®, the brand is rapidly expanding across retail and on-premise channels nationwide.

Learn more at: https://www.bobapops.com

About Unifying Spirits:

Unifying Spirits is an innovation-driven beverage company focused on developing and scaling differentiated products within the spirits industry. Backed by a management team with a track record of building and exiting high-value beverage brands, the company combines proprietary technology, specialized manufacturing capabilities, and strategic distribution to bring new concepts to market. Unifying Spirits is the creator and sole producer of Boba POPS®, supported by patented manufacturing processes and purpose-built production facilities in the United States.

Learn more at: https://www.unifyingspirits.com

About Wefunder:

Wefunder is a leading equity crowdfunding platform that enables companies to raise capital from their communities of customers, supporters, and investors. By connecting founders with a broad network of individuals, Wefunder provides access to investment opportunities in emerging brands and helps companies expand their reach while building deeper engagement with their audiences.

Learn more at: https://wefunder.com

For More Information:

Boba POPS® Wefunder Campaign

SOURCE Boba POPS