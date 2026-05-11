Equity Crowdfunding Campaign Launches as Boba POPS Disrupts the Beverage Industry

Unifying Spirits Opens Investment Opportunity as Boba POPS® Defines a New Category in Beverage Alcohol.

PITTSBURGH, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifying Spirits announces the launch of an equity crowdfunding campaign for Boba POPS®, its alcohol-filled popping boba brand, following a year of rapid growth and national retail expansion.

Boba POPS

Boba POPS®, the first and only alcohol-filled popping boba on the market, introduces a completely new way to experience spirits. Each pearl delivers a burst of flavored liqueur, creating a social, shareable, and versatile addition to cocktails, spritzers, and more. Protected by a patented manufacturing process, the product stands alone at the intersection of multiple powerful consumer trends: experiential drinking, bubble tea culture, and evolving alcohol preferences.

The equity crowdfunding launch comes at a moment of strong momentum for the brand. In 2025, Boba POPS® grew sales fivefold, increasing from 5,000 to 25,000 cases. The product is now distributed across 34 states and will have nationwide distribution this year. It is available in more than 6,000 retail locations nationwide, including over 75 major chains such as Publix, Total Wine, Vons, and Albertsons.

To support continued growth, Unifying Spirits transitioned production to the United States, establishing operations in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania. Later this year, production is moving to a much larger facility in Pittsburgh. The expanded production plant, combined with proprietary, newly-engineered equipment, is expected to increase output capacity by approximately five times, strengthening supply chain control and product consistency.

In addition to retail expansion, the company is accelerating its presence in bars, restaurants, and venues, targeting on-premise accounts in 2026. Because Boba POPS® complement existing beverages instead of replacing them, they drive incremental revenue for operators while enhancing the overall consumer experience.

With more than $6 million in equity raised to date from early investors, the addition of an equity crowdfunding component marks a strategic step toward expanding the company's ownership base and deepening engagement with its growing community of consumers and supporters. Unifying Spirits is using Wefunder, a registered crowdfunding platform, to attract capital and interest from accredited and non-accredited investors throughout the country. The company will recognize investors for their contribution with various levels of rewards, from discounts for products at the $250 level to party kits, invitation to strategy calls, strategic input on brand direction, and an invitation to the Grand Opening Party of the new facility at the $50,000 level.

"Boba POPS® represents a completely new way to experience beverage alcohol, and we've built the infrastructure to support meaningful scale," said Ray Rozycki, CEO of Unifying Spirits. "We created this category, and by opening this opportunity to a broader audience, we're inviting people to be part of something we believe is just getting started, backed by a purpose-built production system designed from the ground up."

About Boba POPS®:

Boba POPS® (Pearls Of Popping Spirits) are the first and only alcohol-filled popping boba, delivering a unique, sensory-driven way to enjoy spirits. Designed to elevate cocktails and beverages with a burst of flavor, Boba POPS® combine innovation, versatility, and visual appeal to create a new category within beverage alcohol. Available in Blueberry Boba POPS, Strawberry Boba POPS®, Raspberry Boba POPS®, Peach Boba POPS®, Lychee Boba POPS®, Espresso Boba POPS®, Margarita Style Boba POPS®, and Piña Colada Style Boba POPS®, the brand is rapidly expanding across retail and on-premise channels nationwide.

Learn more at: https://www.bobapops.com

About Unifying Spirits:

Unifying Spirits is an innovation-driven beverage company focused on developing and scaling differentiated products within the spirits industry. Backed by a management team with a track record of building and exiting high-value beverage brands, the company combines proprietary technology, specialized manufacturing capabilities, and strategic distribution to bring new concepts to market. Unifying Spirits is the creator and sole producer of Boba POPS®, supported by patented manufacturing processes and purpose-built production facilities in the United States.

Learn more at: https://www.unifyingspirits.com

About Wefunder:

Wefunder is a leading equity crowdfunding platform that enables companies to raise capital from their communities of customers, supporters, and investors. By connecting founders with a broad network of individuals, Wefunder provides access to investment opportunities in emerging brands and helps companies expand their reach while building deeper engagement with their audiences.

Learn more at: https://wefunder.com

For More Information:

Boba POPS® Wefunder Campaign

Regulation Crowdfunding Disclosure

Boba POPS® is conducting an offering pursuant to Regulation Crowdfunding through Wefunder. Investments may only be made through the Wefunder platform at [link]. Please review the offering circular and risks before investing.

SOURCE Boba POPS