Bobcat Equipment Supports Crews Building Impressive Courses for the Inaugural 2026 MoonPay X Games League (XGL) Summer Season

Bobcat Company powers the impressive ground-up build of the X Games dirt events as the Official Equipment Partner, helping transform vision into reality

NEW ORLEANS, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bobcat Company, a global equipment, innovation and worksite solutions brand, is proud to serve as the Official Equipment Partner of X Games, helping bring some of the world's most exciting action sports competitions to life.

Bobcat equipment in action helping to build courses for the inaugural 2026 MoonPay X Games League (XGL) Summer Season

Long before athletes take flight and fans fill the stands, teams of builders, operators and course designers work behind the scenes to transform raw dirt and materials into the courses, ramps and competition environments that define the X Games experience. Bobcat equipment helps power that process, supporting the crews responsible for creating the stage for unforgettable moments in action sports. [Go behind the scenes to see how Bobcat drives the expertise and passion behind constructing professional-level BMX dirt jump courses for events like the X Games].

X Games kicked off in Sacramento, California, June 26–28, where Bobcat helped build the dirt course, before continuing in Chiba, Japan, July 4–5.

The final stop and championship event of the inaugural 2026 MoonPay X Games League (XGL) Summer Season took place July 24–26 in New Orleans after builders spent weeks prepping the dirt course with precision.

The often-unnoticed work of these crews helped set the stage for historic, never-before-done moments this 2026 season, including:

A World-First in BMX Dirt: Ryan Williams claimed the Gold medal in BMX Dirt Best Trick with a mind-bending frontflip cannonball nothing front bikeflip—an unprecedented, gravity-defying feat in X Games history.

An Epic Moto X Milestone: Ben Richards secured the Silver medal in Moto X Best Trick by successfully executing a massive body varial flip to double grab Hart Attack, another incredible trick that left the industry impressed.

"As a company built around hard work, craftsmanship and getting the job done right, we're proud to support the people behind the scenes who make X Games possible," said Laura Ness Owens, chief marketing officer for Bobcat Company. "The spotlight belongs to the athletes, and we're honored Bobcat equipment, powered by the skilled crews who prepared every landing, sculpted every feature and built every course, could make this a reality."

As part of the partnership, Bobcat equipment, including compact track loaders, skid-steer loaders, excavators and large wheel loaders, was used throughout course preparation, with the primary focus on building and fine-tuning the dirt track used for BMX competition.

"Delivering world-class action sports events requires world-class infrastructure and vision," said X Games Chief Revenue Office Cherie Cohen. "As we launch the inaugural MoonPay X Games League, partnership with Bobcat ensures our venues match the extraordinary talent of our athletes. Bobcat's equipment gives our build crews the precision and power needed to turn raw terrain into iconic competition stages, driving incredible value for our brand, our sponsors and our global fan base."

The partnership reflects a shared appreciation for performance, precision and pushing limits. While athletes test what's possible on the course, Bobcat helps support the professionals whose work makes those moments achievable.

"At Bobcat, we often say that tough work creates remarkable results," Ness Owens added. "The people building these venues embody that mindset every day. We're proud to help provide the tools that turn their vision into reality."

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About X GAMES

Since 1995, X Games has defined action sports—from Tony Hawk's 900 to Shaun White's halfpipe dominance to the rise of BMX and skateboarding as global forces. Over 30 years, it has become more than a competition: it's a cultural touchstone, blending sports, music, fashion, and community. Under the leadership of CEO Jeremy Bloom, the brand is currently evolving into the X Games League (XGL), a year-round team-based professional league. For more information, visit xgames.com, or follow @xgames on TikTok, X, Instagram and Facebook.

About MoonPay X Games League (XGL)

MoonPay X Games League (XGL) brings an exciting new extension to the iconic X Games brand as the world's first year-round, team-based, co-ed league in action sports. The League features eight Clubs (four winter X Games Clubs and four summer X Games Clubs) that fuse geographical identity with global athletic talent as they compete. These Clubs will be comprised of the top athletes in the world competing for what will become the most coveted trophy in action sports.

For the first time in X Games history, athletes compete in a structured season and team-based format, allowing for season-long storylines and deeper athlete-fan engagement across broadcast, streaming, live events, and digital platforms. This represents a fundamental shift in the world of action sports as XGL aims to build stronger global presence and regional connections for athletes, teams, fans, and sponsors. The formation of XGL greatly expands compensation opportunities for athletes far beyond existing prize purses, with additional earning potential as part of the league's team model. To learn more, visit xgames.com/xgl/ or follow us on Instagram, X, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

About Bobcat Company

Bobcat Company empowers people to accomplish more, a mission it has honored since creating the compact equipment industry in 1958. As a leading global manufacturer, Bobcat has a proud legacy of innovation, delivering smart solutions to customers' toughest challenges. Backed by the support of a global dealership network, Bobcat offers an extensive line of worksite solutions, including loaders, excavators, tractors, utility vehicles, telehandlers, mowers, turf renovation equipment, light compaction, portable power, industrial air, forklifts, attachments, implements, parts and services.

With its North American headquarters in West Fargo, North Dakota, Bobcat leads the industry with its innovative offerings designed to transform how the world works, builds cities and supports communities for a more sustainable future. The Bobcat brand is owned by Doosan Bobcat Inc., a company within Doosan Group.

Media Contact:

Nadine Erckenbrack, Bobcat Public Relations Manager

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: 701-205-9207

Randi Bakalar, Bobcat Sr. Communications Specialist

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: 701-680-5482

Mallory Baker, Weber Shandwick

Email: [email protected]

©2026 Bobcat Company. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Doosan Bobcat