How Bobcat Company and The Salvation Army are Helping Communities Prepare Before Disaster Strikes

Bobcat Expands Disaster Relief Partnership with The Salvation Army, Reaching $1.35M in Equipment Donations Since 2024

WEST FARGO, N.D., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Bobcat Company, a global equipment and worksite solutions brand, is expanding its partnership with The Salvation Army to further support disaster preparedness and relief efforts. Through this expanded commitment, Bobcat has donated an additional $465,000 in equipment—bringing total donations to more than $1.35 million since 2024.

The delivery of Bobcat equipment to a Salvation Army location.

In 2024, Bobcat donated 23 critical pieces of equipment, including forklifts, portable generators and light towers, to aid The Salvation Army's disaster response operations following Hurricanes Helene and Milton. That donation was deployed across the Southeast, ensuring faster, more effective relief for impacted communities.

Its latest donation, which includes portable generators and light towers, will support six Salvation Army locations across the United States—Alaska, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and New York—strengthening the organization's fleet across multiple territories.

With the continued support of Bobcat, The Salvation Army is equipped to respond quickly to emergencies and provide sustained relief in communities most impacted by natural disasters.

"The support from Bobcat enables our Emergency Disaster Services teams to respond quickly and effectively when communities face disasters," said Commissioner Merle Heatwole, National Commander of The Salvation Army. "With reliable equipment like generators, forklifts and light towers, we can provide critical services—meals, distribution of emergency supplies, and emotional and spiritual care—without delay. We are deeply grateful for Bobcat's ongoing partnership and commitment to helping us serve those in greatest need across the country."

According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, the United States averaged 23 billion‑dollar weather disasters per year between 2020 and 2024—up from an average of just three per year in the 1980s. As disasters become more frequent and severe, emergency response organizations like The Salvation Army increasingly rely on mobile power and lighting solutions, including generators and light towers, to operate continuously and deliver essential support when communities need it most.

Bobcat's investment builds on a strong legacy of supporting the communities where its employees, dealers and customers live and work. The company's equipment is often at the forefront of cleanup and recovery efforts following hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and wildfires—helping communities rebuild faster and stronger.

"Our mission at Bobcat is to empower people to accomplish more, and that includes lifting up communities in their time of greatest need," said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America, Inc. "By deepening our partnership with The Salvation Army, we're helping their teams reach more individuals, deliver more services and make a greater impact when it matters most."

Together, Bobcat and The Salvation Army are ensuring disaster relief teams are equipped to respond efficiently, extend their reach and provide essential services to individuals and families across the country.

To learn more about how Bobcat is supporting communities, please visit bobcat.com. For more information on The Salvation Army's disaster relief efforts, please visit salvationarmyusa.org.

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About Bobcat Company

Bobcat Company empowers people to accomplish more, a mission it has honored since creating the compact equipment industry in 1958. As a leading global manufacturer, Bobcat has a proud legacy of innovation, delivering smart solutions to customers' toughest challenges. Backed by the support of a global dealership network, Bobcat offers an extensive line of worksite solutions, including loaders, excavators, tractors, utility vehicles, telehandlers, mowers, turf renovation equipment, light compaction, portable power, industrial air, forklifts, attachments, implements, parts and services.

With its North American headquarters in West Fargo, North Dakota, Bobcat leads the industry with its innovative offerings designed to transform how the world works, builds cities and supports communities for a more sustainable future. The Bobcat brand is owned by Doosan Bobcat Inc., a company within Doosan Group.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army helped nearly 28 million people in 2025 overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food, shelter, eviction prevention assistance, emergency disaster relief, rehabilitation, after-school and summer youth programs, spiritual enrichment, and more, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at nearly 7,400 centers of operation around the country. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @SalvationArmyUSA.

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SOURCE Doosan Bobcat