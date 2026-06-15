Bob's Red Mill's Moregetherness Movement Continues with a New Call to Connect: Neighbor Hour

MILWAUKIE, Ore., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where meaningful connection can often feel difficult to find, Bob's Red Mill – a leader in the homemade food movement for more than 40 years – is making it easier for neighbors to come together. Today, the 100% employee-owned company announced a partnership with renowned food creator and cookbook author Toni Chapman (@themoodyfoody) to encourage people to connect with their communities by hosting their own Neighbor Hours.

Viral food creator and cookbook author Toni Chapman teams up with Bob’s Red Mill to inspire community connection by sharing homemade food at Neighbor Hour.

Neighbor Hour is built on a simple idea: you don't need a special occasion, formal invitation or elaborate gathering to get to know the people who live nearby. Instead, Bob's Red Mill and Chapman are encouraging neighbors to step outside this summer, share some homemade food and create space for casual connection.

As part of the initiative, Bob's Red Mill has created a free, downloadable Neighbor Hour toolkit, available on its website, designed to make hosting easy and approachable. The toolkit offers simple recipes, tips, conversation starters and planning ideas to help anyone turn an ordinary afternoon into an opportunity to get better acquainted with their community.

"We believe homemade food has a unique ability to bring people together," said Daniel Barba, Vice President of Marketing at Bob's Red Mill. "Neighbor Hour is all about removing the pressure that can sometimes come with socializing and showing that even a simple homemade snack can open the door to meaningful new connections and friendships."

A Simple Recipe for Stronger Neighborhood Connections

Known for her warm, approachable and dynamic food content centered around everyday cooking and gathering, Chapman is bringing Neighbor Hour to life via an exclusive recipe created with Bob's Red Mill Organic Unbleached White All-Purpose Flour and Baking Powder, Hot Honey Biscuit Sandwiches, to show that simple dishes can help create memorable moments.

"Connection doesn't have to be complicated," said Chapman. "Some of the best conversations happen when people simply show up as they are. Neighbor Hour is about creating an easy excuse to say hello, share something delicious and build relationships with those closest to home."

Neighbor Hour marks the latest evolution of Bob's Red Mill's Moregetherness ("More" + "Togetherness") campaign, a multi-year platform that celebrates the power of homemade food to bring people together. Following previous initiatives that inspired people to share baked goods with neighbors and create Little Free Bakeries in their communities, Neighbor Hour offers another accessible way to foster connection and support those wondering how to make new friends as an adult or be a good neighbor in today's world.

For more details about Neighbor Hour and Moregetherness, please visit moregetherness.com.

About Bob's Red Mill

Simple, authentic and nothing else: Bob's Red Mill was founded in 1978 with a mission to bring people together with homemade food. Our founders' commitment to simple ingredients is reflected in our wide range of products, including whole grain oats, flours and baking mixes, made with quality you can see and trust. Today, Bob's Red Mill is proudly 100% employee owned, milling in Milwaukie, Oregon. Visit BobsRedMill.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Abby Decter

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SOURCE Bob's Red Mill