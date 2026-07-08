Bob's Red Mill Debuts Inaugural Sustainability Impact Report, Highlighting Progress in Regenerative Agriculture and Zero Waste

The 100% employee-owned company reports progress in responsible sourcing, renewable energy and community impact

MILWAUKIE, Ore., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob's Red Mill – a leader in the homemade food movement for more than 40 years – released its inaugural 2025 Sustainability Impact Report today, detailing measurable progress in renewable energy, waste reduction and regenerative agriculture across three key areas:

JB Douglas, Zero Foodprint

Responsible Sourcing: Supports trusted farmer partnerships, ingredient quality and soil health

Supports trusted farmer partnerships, ingredient quality and soil health Nourishing a Healthy Planet: Reduces food and packaging waste, advances climate-resilient agriculture and cares for land and communities

Reduces food and packaging waste, advances climate-resilient agriculture and cares for land and communities Fostering Wellness: Reflects the company's commitment to employee ownership, food access, and hometown support

Together, these efforts reflect a company-wide approach to sustainability, powered by employee-owners. Highlights from the 2025 Sustainability Impact Report include:

Achieving TRUE ® Gold Certification for Zero Waste

Sourcing 100% renewable energy as part of PGE's Green Future

as part of PGE's Green Future Accelerating regenerative practices on over 13,000 acres of Pacific Northwest wheat fields with Zero Foodprint

Repurposing nearly 3,000 tons of food waste in 2025 through donation and upcycling programs

in 2025 through donation and upcycling programs Supporting more than 2,400 smallholder farmers annually through the company's Fair Trade Certified™ investments

"None of this happens because of a single program or individual," said Trey Winthrop, Chief Executive Officer of Bob's Red Mill. "It happens because our employee owners work as a team to be a force for good in the places we share. Sustainability is an ongoing journey, and we are committed to traveling that path with integrity and transparency."

TRUE® Gold Certification for Zero Waste

Bob's Red Mill achieved TRUE® Gold Certification for Zero Waste in 2025, which recognizes facilities that divert more than 90% of waste from landfills, cutting their carbon footprint and contributing to a circular economy. At Bob's Red Mill's facilities, 92% of waste is recycled and reused, with the help of innovative partners such as ByFusion, a company that transforms waste into upcycled building materials.

"TRUE® Gold certification reflects the creativity and hard work of our employee owners," said Julia Person, Sustainability Manager at Bob's Red Mill. "It underscores how we collaborate to tackle problems across our operations, and sets a benchmark to help us build on this momentum."

The full 2025 Sustainability Impact Report is available to download here.

About Bob's Red Mill

Simple, authentic and nothing else: Bob's Red Mill was founded in 1978 with a mission to bring people together with homemade food. Our founders' commitment to simple ingredients is reflected in our wide range of products, including whole grain oats, flours and baking mixes, made with quality you can see and trust. Today, Bob's Red Mill is proudly 100% employee owned, milling in Milwaukie, Oregon. Visit BobsRedMill.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Abby Decter

[email protected]

SOURCE Bob's Red Mill