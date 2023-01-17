Body Worn Insect Repellent Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $15.05 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Body Worn Insect Repellent Market By Insect Type, By Product Type, By Age Group, By Application, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global body worn insect repellent market was valued at $7.22 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $15.05 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Mostly, natural substances are used in herbal insect repellents. Adoption of such natural ingredients such as citrus oils in insect repellents is on rise to avoid problems such as skin rashes, allergies, and others.

According to a study conducted by the U.S. National Library of Medicine, people reported different health problems such a breathing problem, itching in eyes, and headache after using insect repellents. Manufacturers are coming up with various products that have less harmful effect on humans. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the body worn insect repellent market growth significantly during the forecast period.

Temperatures around the globe have continued to rise during the past few years and are expected to rise in the coming years as well, owing to rise in levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Hot temperatures provide optimum conditions for mosquitoes to breed and increases their level of activeness.

Thus, the impact of the rise in global warming would directly impact the growth of mosquito population, which, in turn, would lead to an increase in the penetration of products designed to repel them. The recent outbreak of zika virus caused by bite of Aedes mosquito, spread across regions of North America and South Africa. The impact of mosquito borne diseases is expected to increase in the coming years owing to increasing population of mosquitoes and transmission of virus from pregnant ladies to their children.



Toxic substances present in mosquito repellents such as diethyltoluamide (DEET) causes skin rashes, breathing problem, and other health hazards. While, the smoke emitted from burning mosquito coil is also poisonous for children and pregnant women. With the growing incidences of health hazards caused by such chemical based mosquito repellents, consumers have begun to switch their preferences toward herbal based products. Presently, people in the developed regions have started to use sprays, cream, and oils based on neem, citronella oil, birch tree bark, and other plant-based ingredients.

The change in the preference toward herb-based mosquito repellent is expected to garner the growth of the market in coming years. For instance, companies such as Godrej has come up with natural mosquito repellent fabric roll on, which is good for children. Manufacturers are coming up with various different products that have less harmful effects on humans. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the body worn insect repellent market growth significantly during the forecast period.



The body worn insect repellent market is segmented on the basis of insect type, product type, age group, application, distribution channel, and region.

By insect type, it is divided into mosquito, bugs, fly repellent, and others.

By product type, it is divided into apparel, oil and creams, and others.

Based on age group, below 18 years, below 60 years, and above 60 years.

By application, the market is classified into household purpose, commercial purpose, and livestock.

By distribution channel, the market is classified into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, and online sales channel.

By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the body worn insect repellent market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing body worn insect repellent market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the body worn insect repellent market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global body worn insect repellent market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Application

Household Purpose

Commercial Purpose

Livestock

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Sales Channel

By Insect Type

Mosquito

Bugs

Fly Repellent

Others

By Product Type

Apparel

Oil and Creams

Others

By Age Group

Below 18 years

Below 60 years

Above 60 years

Key Market Players

Coghlan's Ltd

dabur international ltd

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Himalaya Herbals

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. (JLL)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

S. C. Johnson and Son, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Sawyer Products, Inc.

ExOfficio LLC

Homs LLC

PIC Corporation

3M

New Avon LLC

