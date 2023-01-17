Body Worn Insect Repellent Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $15.05 Billion by 2031

Jan 17, 2023, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Body Worn Insect Repellent Market By Insect Type, By Product Type, By Age Group, By Application, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global body worn insect repellent market was valued at $7.22 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $15.05 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031.
Mostly, natural substances are used in herbal insect repellents. Adoption of such natural ingredients such as citrus oils in insect repellents is on rise to avoid problems such as skin rashes, allergies, and others.
According to a study conducted by the U.S. National Library of Medicine, people reported different health problems such a breathing problem, itching in eyes, and headache after using insect repellents. Manufacturers are coming up with various products that have less harmful effect on humans. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the body worn insect repellent market growth significantly during the forecast period.
Temperatures around the globe have continued to rise during the past few years and are expected to rise in the coming years as well, owing to rise in levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Hot temperatures provide optimum conditions for mosquitoes to breed and increases their level of activeness.
Thus, the impact of the rise in global warming would directly impact the growth of mosquito population, which, in turn, would lead to an increase in the penetration of products designed to repel them. The recent outbreak of zika virus caused by bite of Aedes mosquito, spread across regions of North America and South Africa. The impact of mosquito borne diseases is expected to increase in the coming years owing to increasing population of mosquitoes and transmission of virus from pregnant ladies to their children.
Toxic substances present in mosquito repellents such as diethyltoluamide (DEET) causes skin rashes, breathing problem, and other health hazards. While, the smoke emitted from burning mosquito coil is also poisonous for children and pregnant women. With the growing incidences of health hazards caused by such chemical based mosquito repellents, consumers have begun to switch their preferences toward herbal based products. Presently, people in the developed regions have started to use sprays, cream, and oils based on neem, citronella oil, birch tree bark, and other plant-based ingredients.
The change in the preference toward herb-based mosquito repellent is expected to garner the growth of the market in coming years. For instance, companies such as Godrej has come up with natural mosquito repellent fabric roll on, which is good for children. Manufacturers are coming up with various different products that have less harmful effects on humans. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the body worn insect repellent market growth significantly during the forecast period.
The body worn insect repellent market is segmented on the basis of insect type, product type, age group, application, distribution channel, and region.
By insect type, it is divided into mosquito, bugs, fly repellent, and others.
By product type, it is divided into apparel, oil and creams, and others.
Based on age group, below 18 years, below 60 years, and above 60 years.
By application, the market is classified into household purpose, commercial purpose, and livestock.
By distribution channel, the market is classified into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, and online sales channel.
By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Market Segments
By Application
- Household Purpose
- Commercial Purpose
- Livestock
By Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets and hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Online Sales Channel
By Insect Type
- Mosquito
- Bugs
- Fly Repellent
- Others
By Product Type
- Apparel
- Oil and Creams
- Others
By Age Group
- Below 18 years
- Below 60 years
- Above 60 years
Key Market Players
- Coghlan's Ltd
- dabur international ltd
- Godrej Consumer Products Limited
- Himalaya Herbals
- Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc
- Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. (JLL)
- Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.
- S. C. Johnson and Son, Inc.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.
- Sawyer Products, Inc.
- ExOfficio LLC
- Homs LLC
- PIC Corporation
- 3M
- New Avon LLC
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: BODY WORN INSECT REPELLENT MARKET, BY INSECT TYPE
CHAPTER 5: BODY WORN INSECT REPELLENT MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE
CHAPTER 6: BODY WORN INSECT REPELLENT MARKET, BY AGE GROUP
CHAPTER 7: BODY WORN INSECT REPELLENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 8: BODY WORN INSECT REPELLENT MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
CHAPTER 9: BODY WORN INSECT REPELLENT MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 10: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w40ri6
