BODY20 Expands EMS Beyond Strength Training with New 20-Minute Tone Class

The new format blends yoga, Pilates and barre, with electrical muscle stimulation (EMS), bringing BODY20's technology to a new audience.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BODY20, the technology-driven fitness concept combining electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) with coach-guided training, is expanding beyond its strength-focused format with the launch of Tone, a new 20-minute class that blends yoga flow, mat Pilates and barre with EMS.

BODY20's New 20-Minute Tone Class in FDA-cleared Dry Tech EMS Suit

Launching August 20, Tone pairs controlled, low-impact movements with BODY20's FDA-cleared Dry Tech EMS Suit for a full-body workout. The format gives current members another way to incorporate EMS into their routines while introducing the technology to consumers who already gravitate toward Pilates, yoga and barre.

EMS works by delivering low-level electrical impulses through electrodes in a specialized suit, providing additional muscle stimulation during guided movement. BODY20 combines the technology with personalized one-on-one and small-group training, with certified coaches adjusting intensity based on each member's fitness level, goals and comfort. In 20 minutes, BODY20's FDA-cleared suit is designed to activate up to 90% of muscle fibers, helping members train efficiently while supporting strength and muscle tone.

"BODY20 has built its reputation around making strength training more efficient through EMS, and Tone allows us to bring that same technology into a completely different movement experience," said Lindsay Junk, CEO of BODY20. "Tone is not a replacement for strength training. It gives members another way to use EMS while opening the door to people who already love Pilates, yoga and barre but may have never considered EMS."

A New Way to Experience EMS

Tone brings together three familiar movement styles – yoga flow, mat Pilates and barre – with EMS technology for a full-body workout focused on the core, legs, arms and glutes.

Each 20-minute session is intentionally structured into three phases:

3-Minute Calibrate: A guided yoga flow allows the EMS suit to calibrate to the individual.

A guided yoga flow allows the EMS suit to calibrate to the individual. 15-Minute Tone: Pilates- and barre-inspired movements target the core, legs, arms and glutes.

Pilates- and barre-inspired movements target the core, legs, arms and glutes. 2-Minute Restore: The session concludes with guided stretching.

Unlike traditional Pilates, yoga or barre classes, Tone layers these familiar movements with EMS, adding electrical muscle stimulation throughout the workout. The result is a time-efficient format that provides a different way to train without relying on heavy weights or high-impact movement.

For current BODY20 members, Tone offers a complementary, lower-impact option to incorporate between strength-focused sessions. For consumers who already practice Pilates, yoga or barre, it provides a familiar entry point into EMS training.

Expanding BODY20's Reach

The launch of Tone comes as BODY20 continues to expand its footprint across the United States. With more than 60 studios open nationwide, the brand is opening new locations in Maine and Connecticut, with additional studios coming soon to Arizona and New Jersey.

The new format broadens BODY20's class offering while supporting the brand's continued growth and introducing its technology-driven approach to a wider range of fitness consumers.

For membership and franchise opportunities, visit www.body20.com or email [email protected].

ABOUT BODY20

BODY20 is a rapidly growing fitness franchise redefining strength training through technology-driven workouts focused on muscle activation, performance, and longevity. Powered by innovative Dry Tech EMS Suit technology, BODY20 combines advanced electrical muscle stimulation with expert-guided training to deliver an efficient, full-body workout experience designed for today's wellness consumer. With more than 60 studios open nationwide and continued franchise expansion underway, BODY20 is bringing its next-generation approach to fitness and muscle health to communities across the country.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Sequel Brands Communication

E: [email protected]

SOURCE BODY20