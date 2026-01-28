BODY20 Launches Six-Week Transformation Program Designed for Measurable, Personalized Results

A data-driven six-week program combining personalized Electro Muscle Stimulation (EMS) training, body composition tracking, and nutrition support.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BODY20 , the leader in both one-on-one and small group Electro Muscle Stimulation (EMS) training, has announced the launch of its Six-Week Transformation Program, a structured fitness experience designed to deliver measurable results through consistency, accountability, and personalized coaching. The program will be available at participating BODY20 studios nationwide.

The six-week program combines time-efficient EMS training with data-driven progress tracking to help participants improve strength, body composition, and overall fitness in a supportive, coach-led environment. As part of the program, participants must complete a minimum of 16 personalized training sessions over six weeks – averaging two to three sessions per week – with each session lasting just 20 minutes.

To ensure progress is both visible and measurable, participants receive weekly InBody body composition scans, providing real-time insights into metrics such as muscle mass, body fat percentage, and overall composition changes. Each participant establishes a personal benchmark on day one, with results measured against their own baseline at the conclusion of the program.

"Rather than focusing on comparison or short-term fixes, this program is built around individual progress and accountability," said Lindsay Junk, CEO of BODY20. "The Six-Week Transformation Program gives members the structure, data, and coaching they need to see meaningful results – and the tools to support sustainable habits beyond the six weeks."

Participants get nutrition insights powered by MyFitnessPal Premium+, with advanced tracking tools and personalized meal plans to help them reach their goals. Premium+ helps participants plan and log meals, track macros, and better understand how their nutrition impacts their training to help support building healthy habits.

The BODY20 Six-Week Transformation Program is open to both current BODY20 members and individuals new to BODY20, including those new to EMS training, making it accessible for participants at a variety of fitness levels.

The program is scheduled to begin February 2, 2026 with enrollment open through February 1, 2026. Special introductory offers may be available for first-time BODY20 clients at participating studios for individuals looking to join the program.

Full program details, availability, and enrollment information can be found at:

https://lp.body20.com/six-week-program

To learn more about BODY20 and find local studios, visit https://www.body20.com/ or follow @body20 on social media.

About BODY20

BODY20 is a rapidly expanding boutique fitness franchise that uses electro-muscle stimulation (EMS) technology to transform the way people work out. Each 20-minute session pairs members with a certified BODY20 coach and utilizes FDA-cleared EMS suits to deliver personalized strength and cardio training without the need for traditional gym equipment. By maximizing efficiency and results while minimizing time and physical wear and tear, BODY20 helps members make a measurable impact on the other 10,060 minutes in their week. With over 60 locations nationwide and rapid growth in key markets, BODY20 continues to redefine the future of personal training. To learn more, find a studio near you, or explore franchise opportunities, visit https://www.body20.com/

