BODYBAR PILATES CONTINUES NEW YORK GROWTH MOMENTUM, OPENING SECOND STUDIO ON LONG ISLAND

Fitness studio coming to Hauppauge, offering exclusive grand opening promotions and hosting community events

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BODYBAR Pilates, the high energy, reformer-based Pilates studio, today announced the opening of its second Long Island studio, located in the Hauppauge Shopping Center at 381C Nesconset Hwy. The grand opening is scheduled for Tuesday, September 8, pending construction timelines.

Leading up to the grand opening, a limited number of founding memberships are available, offering early members up to 15% off* their membership for life along with priority booking and a complimentary class before doors open. In addition, BODYBAR Pilates Hauppage will host a series of community events designed to introduce locals to the brand's signature workouts and the studio team. These include:

BODYBAR Pilates at Country Pointe Woods at Smithtown – August 20 at 9am. The Hauppauge studio will host a complimentary BODYBAR 101 class for residents of Country Pointe Woods at Smithtown. Following the workout, participants can connect with the team to discuss their fitness goals, tour the studio, and explore membership opportunities. Refreshments and light bites will also be offered following the class.

– August 20 at 9am. The Hauppauge studio will host a complimentary BODYBAR 101 class for residents of Country Pointe Woods at Smithtown. Following the workout, participants can connect with the team to discuss their fitness goals, tour the studio, and explore membership opportunities. Refreshments and light bites will also be offered following the class. Pilates & Spritz at The Stone Goat Restaurant & Brewery – BODYBAR Pilates Hauppauge will host a series of free mat Pilates classes in partnership with the brewery on August 23 and 30 and September 6 and 13 at 9:30am. Following each class, participants will have the opportunity to meet the BODYBAR team, learn more about the studio and enjoy $9 spritzes and food truck offerings.

BODYBAR Pilates Hauppauge is owned and operated by local business owner and long-time fitness enthusiast, Mady Pisano. A Turkish immigrant, Mady came to the U.S. in 2003 as a single mother pursuing the American Dream with her young daughter, who has since gone on to graduate from the Harvard School of Dental Medicine. Mady founded RelyRx Pharmacy & Medical Supplies, where she serves as head pharmacist. She discovered BODYBAR Pilates through friends and after watching interviews with founders Matt and Kamille McCollum, was interested in franchising. She was particularly inspired by Kamille's tenacity and reached out about franchising soon after.

"I'm thrilled to continue BODYBAR's expansion on Long Island," said Mady Pisano, franchise owner, BODYBAR Pilates Hauppauge. "What I love most about BODYBAR is the diversity of our class formats. We're not your traditional Pilates studio. Nothing here is cookie cutter, and members will experience something new and fresh every day. Our classes are grounded in performance, precision, and athleticism, which isn't something you see every day in this space. I knew BODYBAR had something unique to offer my community and wanted to invest. Pilates has had such a positive impact on my life, and through this studio, I hope others get to experience that too."

At BODYBAR, Mady will lead front-of-house operations, oversee marketing strategy, and serve as head instructor, while her husband, Michael, handles operations and IT behind the scenes. She'll continue running her pharmacy alongside the studio, and remains active in the community through the St. James and Greater Smithtown Chambers of Commerce. Mady has signed a two-unit development agreement, with plans to open a second studio in Southern Long Island in 2027. From there, she hopes to open four additional BODYBAR studios in the coming years.

The Hauppauge studio will span 3,200 square feet and include 14 Reformers, a private room for one‑on‑one training, ADA-accessible bathrooms, and a boutique with branded activewear and accessories for purchase. The studio will offer BODYBAR's signature athletic Pilates classes, led by certified instructors and designed to support strength, balance, mobility, and overall well-being for all fitness levels, using state-of-the-art Pilates equipment.

"Long Island consistently ranks among the healthiest regions in New York, and with Suffolk County known for its great communities, we knew it was a great place to expand in," said Kamille McCollum, chief brand officer, president, and co-founder of BODYBAR Pilates. "Not only is there a desire for group fitness and community-based classes here, but residents really value their health and wellness. We look forward to seeing what Mady accomplishes and for BODYBAR to become Hauppauge's go-to spot for a 'balanced, athletic and real' Pilates workout."

BODYBAR Pilates continues to grow nationwide, with over 21,000 members and 89 studios nationwide, with another 30 opening this year. For more information about the new studio, membership packages and event registration, please call 631-600-0133, email [email protected] or visit BODYBAR Pilates Hauppauge. You can also follow the studio on Facebook and Instagram.

*Founding memberships are 15% off in August and September.

About BODYBAR Pilates

Founded to redefine fitness, BODYBAR Pilates' mission is to cultivate a balanced, athletic, and real community. We are committed to providing a fiercely effective workout experience, powered by Pilates, that helps individuals discover their physical potential and enhance their overall well-being both on and off the Reformer. Our expert-led classes cater to all fitness levels in a welcoming environment, utilizing state-of-the-art Pilates equipment. As a growing franchise, BODYBAR presents an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs in the fitness industry. Joining the BODYBAR family means becoming part of a movement that empowers individuals to achieve their fitness goals while building a thriving, community-centric business. This opportunity is ideal for entrepreneurs looking to make a meaningful impact in the fitness world with a reputable, innovative brand.

Contact:

Alexis Paul

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE BODYBAR Pilates