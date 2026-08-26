New buses, deployed with Durham School Services and Highland Electric Fleets, will provide cleaner student transportation and lower maintenance costs.

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boise School District (BSD) will launch eight new IC Bus electric school buses and supporting charging infrastructure for the 2026-27 school year, marking a major step in the District's efforts to modernize student transportation and provide a healthier ride to and from school. The new buses are being deployed in partnership with Durham School Services and Highland Electric Fleets and will begin serving Boise students this school year.

Boise School District to Launch Eight Electric School Buses for 2026-27 School Year Durham School Services

BSD was awarded $2.76 million through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program to support the purchase of eight electric school buses. The funding helped the District take the project from planning to operation and bring the new buses and charging infrastructure to Boise.

"Bringing these eight electric school buses into service is an important investment in modernizing student transportation, being good neighbors by using public resources responsibly and building a more sustainable future for our community," said Boise School District Superintendent Wendy Johnson. "We are grateful for the federal funding and the partnership of Durham School Services and Highland Electric Fleets, which have made it possible to introduce this innovative technology while creating meaningful opportunities to connect sustainability with student learning. We also thank Boise School District Sustainability Supervisor Ali Ward and Transportation Supervisor Lanette Daw for their leadership and dedication in bringing this important project to fruition."

The new electric school buses build on BSD's broader commitment to sustainability and responsible resource management. The District has established priorities around energy conservation, water stewardship, waste reduction, and environmental education, along with a Board of Trustees-adopted commitment to clean energy. Across its schools, the District has also pursued energy-efficiency initiatives, solar and geothermal energy projects, and opportunities to incorporate these efforts into student learning.

Electric school buses produce no tailpipe emissions, eliminating diesel exhaust around students as they travel to and from school. The transition also comes as maintaining healthy air quality remains important across the region, particularly for children and other vulnerable populations. In addition to the health benefits, electric buses have fewer moving parts than traditional diesel vehicles, which can reduce maintenance requirements and associated operating costs over time.

"The addition of these eight new electric school buses is another meaningful step forward towards a healthier tomorrow for Boise School District students and the community. We are proud to have had a helping hand in driving this EV project across the finish line," said Wayne Skinner, Senior Vice President of Fleet and Procurement, Durham School Services. "This project is truly a phenomenal reflection of our shared commitment to providing our students and the communities we serve with safe, innovative transportation that they can trust and parents can depend on. Thank you to all our partners for helping bring this project to life."

Highland Electric Fleets supported BSD and Durham School Services throughout the electrification process, including vehicle and charging infrastructure deployment and the long-term management of the electric fleet. Through its Electrification-as-a-Service (EaaS) model, Highland works with school districts and transportation providers to manage the transition to electric transportation and support fleets throughout the life of their projects.

"Replacing just five diesel school buses with electric buses can reduce the risk of pediatric asthma for approximately 1,500 students," said Brian Buccella, Chief Commercial Officer, Highland Electric Fleets. "We're proud to work alongside Boise School District and Durham School Services to bring eight new electric buses to the community and help create a healthier transportation environment for students, families and the broader Boise community."

BSD will celebrate the new electric school buses with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, August 26, at 10:00 a.m. at the District's transportation facility, 465 W. Gowen Road, Boise, Idaho. Following the ceremony, attendees will have the opportunity to tour the new buses and take a demonstration ride.

About Boise School District

Boise School District is a nationally recognized public school system serving approximately 21,650 students across 33 elementary schools, eight junior high schools and six senior high schools, including Boise Online Secondary School.

The District prepares students for success in college, career and life through rigorous academics and specialized opportunities, including free full-day kindergarten, Pre-K, Montessori, Dual Language, Advanced Placement, Career Technical Education, Boise Online School, the Treasure Valley Math and Science Center, and Dennis Technical Education Center. Students graduate with college credits, industry certifications, scholarships, and real-world skills that prepare them to strengthen Idaho's workforce and contribute beyond our state.

Learn more about how Boise School District is Educating Today for a Better Tomorrow at www.boiseschools.org.

About Durham School Services

As a premier transportation provider, Durham School Services provides safe, reliable student transportation that communities trust and families depend on. With operational discipline, local commitment, proven safety standards, and clear accountability, we bring deep expertise to every route we operate. Driven by our five values: Safety, Care, Transparency, Communities, and Culture, we deliver transportation that works quietly, consistently, and without disruption.

About Highland Electric Fleets

Highland Electric Fleets is North America's leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service. Founded in 2019, Highland partners with school districts, municipalities, and fleet operators to make the transition to electric fleets simple and affordable. Highland proudly serves as the Official Electric School Bus Provider of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA. From pioneering vehicle-to-grid technology to managing some of the nation's largest electric school bus fleets, Highland delivers reliable, cost-effective solutions that support local communities and drive the future of transportation. Learn more at www.highlandfleets.com.

Media Contacts

Durham School Services

Anna Lam

[email protected]

630-432-3985

Highland Electric Fleets

Chris Orlando

[email protected]

508-468-9802

SOURCE Highland Electric Fleets