CHERRY CREEK SCHOOL DISTRICT TO PARTNER WITH HIGHLAND ELECTRIC FLEETS AND XCEL ENERGY ON ELECTRIC SCHOOL BUS PROJECT

AURORA, Colo., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cherry Creek School District will host a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on its new electric school bus depot. The initiative will help the District in efforts to modernize student transportation in partnership with Highland Electric Fleets, North America's leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service (EaaS). Highland will provide six bidirectional-capable Type C IC electric school buses, six 60kW bidirectional chargers, fleet electrification services, and ongoing operational support.

The deployment is part of Xcel Energy's bidirectional charging demonstration initiative, which will allow energy stored in the buses' batteries to flow back to the electric grid during periods of peak energy demand when the vehicles are not in use on student routes. The initiative is supported through funding including $2.4 million from Xcel Energy's electric school bus rebate program and additional operating incentives.

"The Cherry Creek School District continues to seek opportunities to serve both the environment and taxpayers responsibly. This partnership works to support our environmental goals while delivering long-term operational savings," said Dr. Jennifer Perry, CCSD Interim Superintendent.

The program will provide six new electric school buses to the District for a lease rate of approximately $20,000 per year. When combined with fuel and maintenance expenses, the total cost of ownership of a diesel bus over 12 years materially surpasses that of an electric bus offered through this program. The District evaluated multiple electrification options and determined this program offered a highly competitive total cost of ownership and strong long-term value while also including the charging infrastructure and ongoing support required for successful fleet operations. As part of the program, Highland and Xcel Energy will provide the infrastructure improvements at no cost to the District, and Highland will perform maintenance on the buses beyond routine checks and services

Electric school buses are up to four times quieter than traditional diesel buses. While a quieter ride can help create a calmer environment for students and drivers alike, electric buses also have 97% fewer moving parts than diesel vehicles, helping reduce routine maintenance needs, lower long-term operating costs, and reduce exposure to diesel fuel price volatility over time.

"School buses are one of the most visible and heavily used assets in any community, so transitioning them to electric technology can have a meaningful impact for students, drivers, and school districts," said Brian Buccella, Chief Commercial Officer at Highland Electric Fleets. "Cherry Creek School District is building a program that not only modernizes daily student transportation but also showcases how bidirectional charging technology can support broader grid resiliency and energy management efforts beyond the school day."

Cherry Creek School District will host the Electric School Bus Depot Groundbreaking on June 4 at 10:30 a.m. at 16500 E. Smoky Hill Rd. in Aurora, Colorado.

About Cherry Creek School District

Cherry Creek School District serves more than 53,000 students and 300,000 residents across eight municipalities. It is the fourth largest school district in Colorado and the largest employer in Arapahoe County, Colorado. Cherry Creek achieves its mission "to inspire every student to think, to learn, to achieve, to care" through its five Core Values: Growth Mindset, Equity, Whole Wellbeing, Engagement and Relationships. Dedicated to Excellence has been a guiding principle of Cherry Creek's for more than 75 years and continues to guide the district's approach to ensuring a bright, fulfilling future for each and every student.

About Highland Electric Fleets

Highland Electric Fleets is North America's leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service. Founded in 2019, Highland partners with school districts, municipalities, and fleet operators to make the transition to electric fleets simple and affordable. Highland proudly serves as the Official Electric School Bus Provider of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA. From pioneering vehicle-to-grid technology to managing some of the nation's largest electric school bus fleets, Highland delivers reliable, cost-effective solutions that support local communities and drive the future of transportation. Learn more at www.highlandfleets.com.

Media Contacts:

Chris Orlando | Highland

[email protected]

SOURCE Highland Electric Fleets