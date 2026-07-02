Boliden statement regarding speculation on a potential acquisition of shares in Nexa Resources

STOCKHOLM, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden has become aware of speculation related to a potential acquisition of shares in Nexa Resources.

Boliden confirms that it is in discussions with Nexa Resources and Votorantim, majority owner of Nexa Resources, regarding a potential acquisition of Votorantim's shares in Nexa Resources. There is no certainty that any transaction will take place, nor what the terms of any such transaction would be.

Further announcements will be made if and when appropriate.

For related questions, please contact:

Daniel Isaksson Bonnevier

Head of Corporate Communications

+46 70 429 45 78

[email protected]

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Director Group Communication, at 14:30 CEST on July 2, 2026.

Important Information

This press release is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa. Accordingly, this press release is not being, and must not be, sent to shareholders with registered addresses in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa. Banks, brokers, dealers and other nominees holding shares for persons in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa must not forward this press release to such persons.

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer or invitation to exchange or sell or solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy, or an invitation to exchange, purchase or subscribe for, any securities, any part of the business or assets described herein, or any other interests or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction in connection with the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. This communication should not be construed in any manner as a recommendation to any reader of this document. An offer of securities in the United States pursuant to a business combination transaction will only be made, as may be required, through a prospectus which is part of an effective registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

In the event that Boliden enters a transaction, it may be required to file relevant materials with the SEC. Such documents, however, are not currently available. INVESTORS ARE URGED TO READ ANY DOCUMENTS REGARDING THE POTENTIAL TRANSACTION IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors will be able to obtain a free copy of such filings without charge, at the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov) once such documents are filed with the SEC. Copies of such documents may also be obtained from Boliden, without charge, once they are filed with the SEC.

The distribution of this press release in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession it comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions.

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https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/statement-regarding-speculation-on-a-potential-acquisition-of-shares-in-nexa-resources,c4370553

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/997/4370553/4179175.pdf Statement on speculation about share acquisition 2 July 2026

SOURCE Boliden