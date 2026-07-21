STOCKHOLM, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "The first half of 2026 has in many ways been a continuation of the path Boliden has been on for quite some time. We face some challenges, but with 12 business units one cannot always expect smooth sailing everywhere, and our long-term journey remains positive" - Mikael Staffas, President and CEO.

Financials

Revenues: SEK 25,733 m (22,285)

Operating profit: SEK 3,194 m (1,094)

Operating profit excl. PIR*: SEK 2,872 m (1,281)

Free cash flow: SEK -2,114 m (-12,354)

Earnings per share: SEK 7.81 (2.02)

*Process Inventory Revaluation

Highlights

Operating profit excluding revaluation of process inventory totaled SEK 2,872 m (1,281)

Free cash flow was SEK -2,114 m (-12,354), mainly due to inventory build up

Significantly lower earnings contribution from Garpenberg, which restarted according to plan after seismic event

Strong contribution from acquired mines

Improved milled volume at Aitik

Ramp-up of the Odda expansion ongoing, but slower pace than expected

Geopolitical turbulence contributed to higher costs

The second quarter planned maintenance in Smelters had a SEK -350 m (-400) impact on operating profit

The Interim Report will be presented via webcast/conference call on Tuesday, July 21 at 09:30 (CEST). Information is available at www.boliden.com.

For further information, please contact:

Olof Grenmark

Director Investor Relations

+46-70 291 57 80

[email protected]

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:30 CEST on July 21, 2026.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/boliden-q2-2026--continued-favorable-metal-prices,c4376313

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/997/4376313/4199264.pdf Report https://mb.cision.com/Public/997/4376313/a8783d1ae4f7955a.pdf Press release

SOURCE Boliden