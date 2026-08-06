Bombora Named "Marketing Insights Platform of the Year" in 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

B2beacon™ recognized for redefining B2B campaign measurement at the account and buying group level

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bombora, the true B2B data pioneer, today announced it has been selected as the winner of the "Marketing Insights Platform of the Year" award in the 9th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization tracking innovation across the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry. MarTech Breakthrough reviewed more than 4,300 nominations from advertising, sales, and marketing technology companies worldwide before selecting this year's winners.

Bombora's B2beacon™ was recognized for bridging a critical gap in campaign measurement by moving beyond consumer-focused, individual-level metrics to delivery with the account-level views that reflect the reality of B2B buying. Built specifically to address persistent gaps in B2B campaign measurement, B2beacon™ measures reach and engagement, including clicks and video views, at the account and buying-group level, critical views for B2B advertisers accountable for building pipeline. Because it's built on log-level integrations with leading DSPs and SSPs, B2beacon™ delivers a 90%-plus impression match rate, filling the visibility gap that undermines traditional pixel-based measurement solutions.

"B2B advertising has outgrown measurement approaches that weren't designed for complex buying groups, long sales cycles, and multi-platform execution," said Mark Connon, Chief Executive Officer of Bombora. "B2beacon™ was built to help marketers measure what matters: real accounts and real buying groups, not vanity metrics. This recognition reflects our commitment to giving marketers measurement that's actually built for how B2B buying works."

For nearly a decade, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards have served as the definitive benchmark for innovation across the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry. The program recognizes standout companies and solutions spanning the full MarTech stack, from marketing automation and customer experience to AdTech, SalesTech, RevOps, performance marketing, content marketing and beyond.

"Bombora is redefining campaign analytics. Traditional campaign measurement tools fall short for B2B marketers, as most were built for consumer marketing. Many tools rely on tags and pixels, providing only a partial, even misleading view of performance. Additionally, legacy measurement solutions fail to connect activity back to accounts or sales outcomes," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "B2beacon™ transforms measurement from a reporting function into a strategic driver of growth. By aligning measurement with how B2B advertising actually works, B2beacon™ provides consistent, reliable insights that help advertisers evaluate performance, optimize campaigns, and maximize ROI."

B2beacon™ requires no tag placement, platform subscription, or complex onboarding. It can be selected on a campaign-by-campaign basis within existing workflows, enabling fast activation.

The solution is available across platforms representing an estimated 75% of B2B programmatic media investment, including DV360, The Trade Desk, Amazon DSP, Yahoo DSP and OpenX, giving advertisers side-by-side visibility into performance across platforms, campaigns and target audiences.

To learn more about B2beacon™, visit bombora.com/campaign-measurement/.

About Bombora

The true B2B data pioneer, Bombora connects the B2B ecosystem in a one-of-a-kind Data Co-op of leading publishers, brand websites, and premium data providers. Leveraging advanced AI models, Bombora creates a holistic view of company research behavior enabling brands, agencies, and publishers to identify, understand, and reach their prospects and customers. Bombora provides a range of leading Intent, Identity, B2B Audiences and Campaign Measurement solutions, and makes them accessible within almost every B2B MarTech, RevTech, SalesTech and AdTech solution.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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SOURCE Bombora