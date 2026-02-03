Bombora Expands B2beacon™, Establishing a New Standard for B2B Campaign Measurement

B2B Identity-Powered, Log-Level Campaign Measurement Delivers Unprecedented Visibility and Accuracy Across Eight Leading Ad Platforms

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bombora , the true B2B data pioneer, announced the expansion of B2beacon™, a digital campaign measurement solution designed to address one of B2B advertising's biggest challenges: understanding programmatic media performance at the account and buying group level, where B2B decisions are made. With B2B programmatic spend projected to increase by 25% over the next two years , B2beacon™ delivers consistent, high-quality measurement that enables advertisers to confidently evaluate reach, engagement, and impact across B2B campaigns.

Initially launched in Q4 of 2025 on The Trade Desk, B2beacon™ delivers precise account- and buying group–level measurement, flexible activation without a subscription, and industry-leading match rates of 90%+. Now, through a new integration with OpenX, Bombora's B2beacon™ measurement solution is available across major DSPs, including DV360, Amazon DSP, Yahoo DSP, Viant, Basis, and Simpli.fi. By expanding across these partners, Bombora now offers specialized B2B campaign measurement to the platforms that represent an estimated 75%+ of B2B programmatic ad spend .

"B2B advertising has outgrown measurement approaches that weren't designed for complex buying groups, long sales cycles and multi-platform execution," said Mark Connon, Chief Executive Officer of Bombora. "B2beacon™ represents a step forward in aligning measurement with the realities of sophisticated B2B marketing."

"B2B measurement has long been complex and fragmented," said Michael Guzewicz, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at OpenX. "B2beacon™ brings greater consistency and clarity to B2B measurement, unlocking seamless access to Bombora measurement through OpenXBuild. Combined with OpenX's identity graph, the result is simplified cross-channel activation, expanded addressability, and a more direct, reliable view of performance for buyers."

A new standard in B2B measurement

Powered by Bombora's industry-leading B2B identity graph—which maps more than 3 billion digital identifiers to business attributes—B2beacon™ connects log-level impression and engagement data to the specific accounts and buying groups they represent.

By leveraging platform-direct, log-level data, B2beacon™ eliminates the blind spots common in tag-based measurement, capturing more impressions and delivering a true, end-to-end view of campaign performance.

"Bombora has helped AppFolio drive stronger account based marketing performance by increasing our ability to reach and engage our priority accounts," said Matt Earls, Senior Marketing Director at Appfolio. "Our team now has greater visibility and control over our campaigns."

Designed to work seamlessly with Bombora audiences, B2beacon™ delivers immediate account and buying group visibility without requiring new subscriptions, additional platforms, or complex onboarding. Teams can quickly evaluate campaign effectiveness and validate performance without the limitations of siloed reporting and the hassle of tag placements.

"B2beacon™ is one of the only tools that enables us to prioritize the full total addressable list, not just the biggest accounts that typically consume most of the budget," said Kristy Derba- Strauss, Vice President, Omnichannel at Just Global. "It helps our teams focus investment where in-market demand actually exists and measure the results of that investment."

The true B2B data pioneer, Bombora connects the B2B ecosystem in a one-of-a-kind Data Co-op of leading publishers, brand websites, and premium data providers. Leveraging advanced AI models, Bombora creates a holistic view of company research behavior enabling brands, agencies, and publishers to identify, understand, and reach their prospects and customers. Bombora provides a range of leading Intent, Identity, B2B Audiences and Campaign Measurement solutions, and makes them accessible within almost every B2B MarTech, RevTech, SalesTech and AdTech solution.

