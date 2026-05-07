Bones Coffee Company Drops Bold New Summer Flavor Collection with Funnel Cake, Root Beer Float, and Deep-Fried Cookie-Inspired Coffees

Three all-new flavors join two returning fan favorites for the ultimate summer sip lineup

CAPE CORAL, Fla., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer just got a whole lot bolder. Bones Coffee Company, the specialty coffee brand known for its imaginative, dessert-inspired flavors, today announced the return of its highly anticipated Summer 2026 Flavor Collection, featuring three all-new limited-edition flavors alongside two returning seasonal favorites designed to capture the taste of summer in every sip.

This year's summer lineup introduces three new flavors:

Get Dunked!

Get Dunked! — inspired by the indulgent taste of a deep-fried chocolate sandwich cookie, blending rich chocolate cookie notes with creamy vanilla filling





— inspired by the indulgent taste of a deep-fried chocolate sandwich cookie, blending rich chocolate cookie notes with creamy vanilla filling Sir Fry Alot — a carnival-inspired funnel cake flavor with warm vanilla and sweet powdered sugar notes





— a carnival-inspired funnel cake flavor with warm vanilla and sweet powdered sugar notes Soda Shop Swirl — a nostalgic root beer float-inspired brew featuring fizzy root beer flavor and creamy vanilla ice cream sweetness

Returning by popular demand are two fan favorites:

Cherry Ice Cream — a sweet and tart cherry dessert-inspired coffee perfect for summer sipping





— a sweet and tart cherry dessert-inspired coffee perfect for summer sipping Shark Bite — a bold spiced, buttered rum flavored medium roast that brings an adventurous twist to the season

"This collection is like summer fair favorites in a glass — all the fun, nostalgia, and indulgence of the season, brewed into every cup," says Travis Rule, CEO and Co-Owner of Bones Coffee Company. "From boardwalk treats and soda shop classics to returning customer favorites, this collection is designed to be the ultimate summer coffee experience — especially over ice."

Whether lounging poolside, heading out on a summer adventure, or simply looking for a cool caffeine treat, Bones Coffee's summer collection is crafted to be enjoyed hot or iced.

Availability

The Summer 2026 Flavor Collection will be available starting May 7, 2026, exclusively through Bones Coffee's website and select retail partners.

For more information or to find a store near you, visit www.bonescoffee.com.

About Bones Coffee Company

Bones Coffee Company is a Florida-based specialty coffee brand known for its premium 100% Arabica beans and bold, imaginative flavor creations inspired by desserts, pop culture, and seasonal moments. The company offers whole bean, ground coffee, single-serve options, and ready-to-drink beverages for coffee lovers looking to break free from boring brews.

SOURCE Bones Coffee Company