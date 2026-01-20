Coffee is the Real Love Language: Bones Coffee Company Brings Back Fan-Favorite Red Velvet & Coco Crush for a Limited-Edition Valentine's Day Release

CAPE CORAL, Fla., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, romance starts in the mug. Bones Coffee Company is celebrating the season of love with the highly anticipated return of two cult-favorite flavors — Red Velvet and Coco Crush, available for a limited time beginning January 21, 2026, exclusively at BonesCoffee.com.

Coco Crush

As more couples trade crowded restaurants for cozy nights in, coffee has become a centerpiece of Valentine's Day celebrations. In fact, a majority of consumers say coffee will be part of their Valentine's plans, and nearly half say they'd rather receive a fresh cup of coffee from their partner than traditional gifts like flowers. Bones Coffee is answering that call with two indulgent, limited-edition brews designed to be shared… or savored solo.

"Valentine's Day is all about indulgence, and these flavors deliver comfort, nostalgia, and fun in every sip," said Travis Rule, CEO and Co-Owner of Bones Coffee Company. "Red Velvet is our seasonal classic, and Coco Crush brings a playful, romantic twist that our community absolutely loves."

This year's release carries extra weight for fans of Red Velvet. After the 2026 season, the beloved flavor will officially enter the Bones Coffee "crypt," making this the final opportunity to stock up on the iconic Red Velvet Cake flavored brew.

Both flavors will be available in 12-oz Whole Bean, 12-oz Ground, and Bones Cups® single-serve pods, making them the perfect gift, or self-care splurge for Valentine's Day.

Flavor Highlights

Red Velvet — A decadent Red Velvet Cake flavored coffee crafted with 100% Arabica beans, roasted to perfection and infused with rich chocolate cake notes and a hint of cream cheese frosting.

Coco Crush — A dreamy Coconut Macaron flavored coffee blending tropical coconut with the delicate sweetness of a French macaron for a smooth, romantic sip.

With bold flavors, playful storytelling, and a fiercely loyal fanbase, Bones Coffee continues to prove that seasonal coffee can be just as crave- worthy and thoughtful as any Valentine's gift.

For more information or to shop the collection, visit BonesCoffee.com.

About Bones Coffee Company: Founded in Cape Coral, Florida, Bones Coffee is a small-batch coffee roaster dedicated to delivering high-quality, boldly flavored coffee with personality. Known for its creative blends, unique packaging, and passionate fanbase, Bones Coffee continues to shake up the coffee aisle with products that are anything but ordinary.

SOURCE Bones Coffee Company