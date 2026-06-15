Books-A-Million's Spring 2026 Coffee for the Troops Campaign Raises Record-Breaking $980,000 for U.S. Military Community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Books-A-Million™, the second-largest bookstore retailer in the United States, is proud to announce the successful completion of its Spring 2026 Coffee for the Troops campaign, continuing its longstanding partnership with Soldiers' Angels and achieving record-breaking customer support for U.S. military service members and veterans.

During the campaign, which ran from April 24, 2026 through Memorial Day, May 25, 2026, customers at Books-A-Million and 2nd & Charles stores nationwide donated bags of Joe Muggs Coffee —helping raise a record-breaking $980,000 in donations and making this the largest Coffee for the Troops campaign in the program's history. Customers contributed 78,159 bags of coffee, and with Royal Cup's generous 10% contribution, the total reached 85,975 bags donated to the military community.

Donations are distributed by Soldiers' Angels, ensuring that coffee reaches deployed troops, veterans, and VA hospital patients. Many donated bags also included handwritten messages of gratitude and encouragement from customers, offering an added reminder to recipients that they are appreciated and remembered.

"It is such a joy for us to celebrate the continued growth of Coffee for the Troops," said Olivia Anderson McDaniel, Vice President of Marketing at Books-A-Million. "This program is a true testament to the incredible generosity of our booksellers and customers. We're so grateful to partner with Soldiers' Angels to give back to the men and women who give so much to us."

Coffee for the Troops is a biannual campaign that has supported members of the military community for more than 14 years. Since Spring 2024, each consecutive campaign has surpassed the previous donation record, reflecting the extraordinary generosity of Books-A-Million customers nationwide.

"Year after year, the Coffee for the Troops campaign reminds us of the incredible generosity of the American people. What began as a simple way to send comfort to deployed Service Members has grown into a nationwide movement of support for our military and veteran community," said Amy Palmer, President and CEO of Soldiers' Anges, "We are deeply grateful to Books-A-Million, Royal Cup, and every customer who contributed to this record-breaking campaign. Together, they are sending more than coffee—they are sending encouragement, appreciation, and a reminder that our Service Members and Veterans are never forgotten."

The Coffee for the Troops program offers customers a simple but meaningful way to show appreciation for the men and women who serve the country both at home and abroad.

About Books-A-Million Books-A-Million is the second-largest bookstore retailer in the United States, with more than 220 stores located primarily across the East Coast, South, and Midwest. Founded in 1917 as a small newsstand in Florence, Alabama, the company has grown into a leading bookseller offering a wide range of books, magazines, toys, and gifts. In addition to its brick-and-mortar locations, Books-A-Million operates a robust online storefront and a popular membership-based loyalty program, the Millionaire's Club, which provides members with exclusive discounts and special offers. Books-A-Million places a strong emphasis on personalized customer service, numerous author events, and a diverse selection of genres and merchandise—catering to a broad spectrum of customers.

ABOUT SOLDIERS' ANGELS Soldiers' Angels is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides aid, comfort, and resources to the military, veterans, and their families. Founded in 2003 by the family of General George Patton, hundreds of thousands of Soldiers' Angels "Angel" volunteers assist veterans, wounded and deployed personnel, and their families in a variety of unique and effective ways. (Tax ID# 20-0583415). Learn more at soldiersangels.org.

Media Contact: Olivia McDaniel Vice President of Marketing [email protected]

SOURCE Books-A-Million, Inc.