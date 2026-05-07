Books-A-Million Joins Better Basics Reads, Donates $30,000 to Support Literacy for 14,000+ Birmingham-Area Students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Books-A-Million is proud to participate in Better Basics Reads, the largest annual volunteer initiative led by education nonprofit Better Basics, bringing the joy of reading to thousands of students across the Birmingham metro area.

VP of HR at BAM! Reading to classroom of children BAM! Team with Catherine Goudreau from Better Basics Books-A-Million x Better Basics featuring VP of HR Adam Roderick

On Thursday, May 7, Books-A-Million associates will join hundreds of community volunteers to read in classrooms throughout Birmingham City Schools, helping inspire a love of literacy among young learners. The one-day event is part of a broader, multi-district campaign reaching more than 14,000 students across 42 partner schools.

In support of this effort, Books-A-Million is also making a $30,000 donation to Better Basics to help expand access to books and literacy programming for students across the region.

Formerly known as Birmingham Reads, the Better Basics Reads program mobilizes more than 700 volunteer readers annually, who each spend time reading and engaging in discussion with students in Pre-K through fifth-grade classrooms. The initiative underscores the critical role literacy plays in academic success and lifelong opportunity.

"Research tells us that having books in the home is the single greatest predictor of a child's academic success," said Catherine Goudreau, Executive Director of Better Basics. "Putting books into the hands of children is woven into everything we do and Better Basics Reads is the moment we invite the whole community to be part of that effort."

This year's program includes participation from Birmingham City Schools, Fairfield City Schools, Bessemer City Schools, i3 Academy, Restoration Academy, and new partner districts Tarrant City Schools and Legacy Prep. Volunteers from across the community—including local organizations, civic leaders, and guest readers—will dedicate time to fostering enthusiasm for reading among students.

For Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, the initiative reflects a longstanding commitment to literacy, education, and community engagement.

"At Books-A-Million, we believe books have the power to change lives," said Olivia McDaniel, Vice President of Marketing at Books-A-Million. "Birmingham isn't just part of our home state—it's where we're headquartered, and it's a community we're deeply proud to serve. Participating in Better Basics Reads is a meaningful way for us to give back, connect with local students, and help spark a lifelong love of reading."

In addition to volunteer efforts, Better Basics Reads includes book distributions to ensure students have access to reading materials beyond the classroom—an essential component in building strong literacy skills.

About Books-A-Million

Books-A-Million is the second-largest bookstore retailer in the United States, with more than 220 stores located primarily across the East Coast, South, and Midwest. Founded in 1917 as a small newsstand in Florence, Alabama, the company has grown into a leading bookseller offering a wide range of books, magazines, toys, and gifts. In addition to its brick-and-mortar locations, Books-A-Million operates a robust online storefront and a popular membership-based loyalty program, the Millionaire's Club, which provides members with exclusive discounts and special offers. Books-A-Million places a strong emphasis on personalized customer service, numerous author events, and a diverse selection of genres and merchandise—catering to a broad spectrum of customers.

Media Contact:

Olivia McDaniel

[email protected]

SOURCE Books-A-Million, Inc.