BookScouter Partners with the World Literacy Foundation to Fund Reading Through Cashback Donations

New partnership lets BookScouter sellers turn the cashback they earn on book buybacks into support for global literacy programs

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BookScouter, the price-comparison platform that helps people get the most money for the books they sell back, today announced a partnership with the World Literacy Foundation (WLF). Through the newly launched BookScouter Cashback Program, sellers can now donate the cashback they earn directly to WLF, funding reading and education programs for children and adults around the world.

The Cashback Program rewards sellers automatically when they complete buyback orders with participating vendors through the BookScouter link. When it comes time to redeem the cashback, users have two choices: withdraw their balance to PayPal or donate it to the World Literacy Foundation. Donations carry no minimum, so even a few cents of cashback can go toward helping someone learn to read.

"Our users are already doing something practical when they sell a used book — clearing a shelf, recovering some cash, keeping a book in circulation," said Barbara Hartman, CMO at BookScouter. "This partnership gives them a simple way to turn the cashback they earn into something that helps another person, without it costing them anything extra."

BookScouter's community spans far beyond any single group: students offloading textbooks after finals, professional resellers, book-flipping side hustlers, and occasional sellers decluttering their shelves. The partnership gives everyone a simple, voluntary way to support literacy through a platform they already use.

The World Literacy Foundation works to ensure that every person, regardless of geography or circumstance, has the opportunity to read and write. Contributions support literacy resources, learning programs, and access to books for underserved communities.

About BookScouter

BookScouter helps people sell, buy, or rent books for the best possible price by comparing offers from dozens of vendors in seconds. Serving students, professional resellers, and side book flippers, BookScouter makes it easy to find the top offer, complete a sale, and now, give back through its Cashback Program. Learn more at bookscouter.com.

About the World Literacy Foundation

The World Literacy Foundation is a global nonprofit dedicated to lifting people out of poverty through the power of literacy. It works to ensure that children and adults everywhere have the resources and opportunity to learn to read and write. Learn more at worldliteracyfoundation.org.

Media Contact

Barbara Hartman

(302) 985-9268

[email protected]

BOOKSCOUTER LLC

2810 N Church St

STE 931085

Wilmington, DE 19802-4447

SOURCE BookScouter