Boost Payment Solutions Reports Measurable Progress on CEDP Qualification, Delivering Tens of Millions in Customer Savings

Boost Has Helped Customers Slash Interchange Costs by Nearly 44%

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With Visa's Commercial Enhanced Data Program (CEDP) now fully in effect, Boost Payment Solutions, a global leader in B2B payments, is sharing an update on successful results its customers are seeing as real-time data validation becomes the new standard in B2B payments. Since Visa's retirement of Level 2 interchange in April 2026 and the full activation of CEDP's real-time validation framework, Boost has been helping suppliers capture significant interchange savings, expand working their capital and dramatically simplify the reconciliation process while allowing acquiring partners to protect their margins.

Across more than $1.2 billion in qualifying transaction volume, Boost has helped customers save approximately $14.7 million in acceptance costs since the CEDP program launched in October 2025, reducing estimated interchange-related fees by nearly 44% compared to standard card-not-present rates. Those figures reflect the compounding impact of consistent, validated data delivered at scale, driven by the company's ability to certify that 99.99% of transactions processed through its platform consistently meet the CEDP requirements.

Additionally, unlike other providers who delay rate adjustments until Visa's verification cycle is complete, Boost's pre-funding model ensures that customers benefit from qualified rates immediately, protecting cash flow and eliminating costly reimbursement delays of up to 90 days.

"CEDP isn't just a Visa mandate, it's the beginning of a fundamental shift in how the B2B payments industry thinks about data. The era of simply passing transaction information is over," said Dean M. Leavitt, Founder and CEO of Boost Payment Solutions. "What's emerging is a higher standard: data that is accurate, complete, and verified at the moment of processing. Businesses that embrace this shift early will unlock real, measurable advantages. At Boost, we've long believed that smarter data is the foundation of smarter payments, and the manner in which we facilitate CEDP transactions validates that thesis at an industry level."

How Boost Drives Verified Qualification

Boost's technology automates the parsing and real-time validation of invoice-level data, ensuring transactions consistently meet CEDP's qualification thresholds without requiring buyers, suppliers, or partners to overhaul existing systems.

AI plays a central role in maintaining the accuracy the program demands. Boost uses machine learning to validate its own AI-driven data processes, consisting of a multi-layered approach designed to keep error rates near zero and ensure qualification remains consistent across high transaction volumes. For acquiring partners, Boost's Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS) gateway extends this capability across entire portfolios, enabling payment facilitators and merchant service providers to pass CEDP-qualified data on behalf of their merchants without placing technical burdens on any party in the chain.

The Opportunity for Enterprises Still on the Sidelines

Qualified transactions are generally entitled to interchange rates between 1.30%–2.40%, compared to 2.65%–2.95% for non-qualified transactions, a difference that can represent significant savings in transaction costs. For organizations processing B2B card volume, the gap between compliant and non-compliant is no longer a technical inconvenience; it is a direct and recurring hit to margins.

"Every product decision we've made around CEDP comes down to making qualification effortless for our clients while ensuring their data holds up to network scrutiny every single time. Real-time validation at scale is hard to get right and we built this platform specifically to do that. Combined with our pre-funding model, it allows customers to benefit from qualified rates immediately rather than waiting through the reimbursement cycle. The results our customers are seeing are proof that it's working," said Zachary Held, Chief Product Officer at Boost Payment Solutions.

For more information on how Boost helps organizations stay compliant and reduce costs under CEDP, visit boostb2b.com/cedp.

About Boost Payment Solutions

Boost Payment Solutions is the global leader in B2B payments with a technology platform that is purpose-built to meet the complex demands of today's commercial trading partners. Our multi-patented proprietary technology solutions bridge the needs of buyers and suppliers around the world, eliminating friction and delivering process efficiency, payment security, data insights and revenue optimization. Boost was founded in 2009 and operates in 180+ countries. Smarter B2B starts with Boost. Learn more at www.boostb2b.com.

SOURCE Boost Payment Solutions