Boost Payment Solutions Empowers Businesses to Navigate Visa's Commercial Enhanced Data Program (CEDP) With Confidence

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Payment Solutions, a global leader in B2B payments, announced full readiness to support clients through Visa's newly launched Commercial Enhanced Data Program (CEDP). CEDP represents one of the most significant changes to interchange qualifications in decades, designed to increase data accuracy and transparency in B2B card transactions.

CEDP replaces Visa's legacy Level 2 and Level 3 interchange structures with a new framework centered on real-time data validation. Beginning October 17th, Visa will use machine learning to verify enhanced transaction data at the time of payment, rewarding complete and accurate submissions while downgrading transactions that fail to meet enhanced data standards.

"CEDP has far-reaching implications for the entire B2B payments ecosystem," said Dean M. Leavitt, Founder and CEO of Boost Payment Solutions. "For businesses to remain competitive, passing data is no longer enough. It needs to be correct, validated, and ready for network verification every single time."

Boost has been preparing for this transition long before Visa's enforcement date. The company has certified that 99.96% of transactions processed through its platform already meet the new CEDP requirements, ensuring that Boost clients receive the lowest available interchange rates at the time of processing. Unlike other providers who delay rate adjustments until Visa's verification cycle is complete, Boost's pre-funding model ensures that customers benefit from qualified rates immediately, protecting cash flow and eliminating costly reimbursement delays of up to 90 days. The company's pre-funding model also eliminates the added reconciliation requirements associated with the CEDP program.

Through proprietary technology and deep acquirer and issuer partnerships, Boost automates the complex process of parsing, enriching, and validating enhanced data fields containing invoice-level detail. This enables buyers, suppliers and partners to maintain compliance seamlessly without system overhauls or operational disruption.

For acquiring partners, Boost's Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS) gateway provides a turnkey solution that parses and formats virtual card payment data, allowing other payment facilitators and merchant service providers to pass CEDP-qualified data on behalf of their merchants. This ensures that their merchant portfolios remain compliant and continue to benefit from the most competitive interchange rates under Visa's new model.

"Our mission has always been to optimize enterprise payments by making them smarter, faster, and more transparent," said Leavitt. "Our client-first approach to CEDP aligns perfectly with that mission. We are not just helping clients and partners comply; we are helping them thrive in a more data-driven payments environment."

Learn more on how Boost is helping businesses stay compliant and competitive under CEDP at boostb2b.com/cedp

