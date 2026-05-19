Boost.ai Celebrates Inaugural Boost Camp USA, Bringing Trust And Accuracy To The Forefront Of Conversational AI

Landmark Event Brings Boost Camp To United States For The First Time

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost.ai, a global leader in conversational AI, is proud to announce the inaugural Boost Camp USA, bringing together enterprise leaders, customers, and strategic partners to share how AI Agents are redefining customer engagement. Through panel discussions, product demonstrations, and real-world success stories, Boost Camp USA promises a high-impact exploration of trustworthy, accurate AI implementation.

As pressure to implement AI increases, Boost.ai is providing enterprises with automation that balances innovation with accountability. This is especially valuable for regulated industries, including banking, insurance, healthcare, and the public sector, where compliance is critical. Boost Camp USA will feature speakers across Boost.ai and its customer and partner ecosystem, including Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) and Wayne Butterfield, Founder & Global Thought Leader for STX. Taking place June 2, the event is sponsored by AWS, Eckoh, Speechmatics, and Ciklum, expanding Boost.ai's vision of AI adoption that pushes beyond hype to focus on real, trusted and controlled AI conversations.

"Boost Camp USA is a significant milestone not just for our organization, but the many who have made incredible strides to build trust into AI-driven customer experiences," said Jerry Haywood, CEO of Boost.ai. "Impact with compliance is the imperative, both of which fuel a much-needed discussion on innovation strategy. I look forward to hearing from and sharing with our partners on how we can continue to build a new standard for conversational AI."

The event will showcase MSUFCU, a long-time partner of Boost.ai that has continued to iterate on AI-driven customer experiences. The Credit Union leverages AI in both internal and external use cases, accelerating innovation across its offering through The Lab At MSUFCU.

"Our members deserve experiences that feel relevant, intuitive, and built for the way people live and make financial decisions today," said Ami Iceman Haueter, Chief Experience Officer at MSU Federal Credit Union. "We're proud of the work we've done with Boost.ai because this partnership has helped us thoughtfully expand AI-driven experiences in ways that are innovative, human, and grounded in trust and security."

Across the day, attendees will gain strategic insight on how AI Agents drive measurable impact, see live demonstrations of intelligent AI in action, and learn from top brands leveraging AI to revolutionize customer engagement. The keynote address will cover the Business Imperative for AI, with other discussions examining the future of trusted AI as well as what's next for Enterprise AI Agents.

"A commitment to transformation and security is essential for AI implementation." said Chase Tarkenton, General Manager of North America for boost.ai. "It's in this shared purpose we support our partners in leveraging leaps in technical capability while proactively addressing regulatory requirements."

Boost Camp USA is June 2, 2026 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM at the Acme Feed & Seed - The Hatchery, 101 BroadWay, Nashville, TN 37201. See the full list of speakers and the agenda, or reserve your spot here; Boost Camp USA 2026

About boost.ai

Boost.ai is the trusted leader in AI-powered customer experience solutions for regulated industries. Built for security, speed, and scale, the platform enables fast deployment, high-resolution rates, and full hybrid control through seamless orchestration of traditional NLU and LLMs. With over 650 successful deployments, 600 live AI agents, and more than 150 million automated conversations, boost.ai helps enterprises around the world resolve with confidence, automate at scale, and trust every conversation. Proven performance and enterprise-grade reliability make boost.ai the partner of choice for leading brands across the world, including Nordea, Credit Union of Colorado, Sage, DNB, Trading 212, and more. Boost.ai is recognized as a Leader in Gartner's 2025 Magic Quadrant for Conversational AI Platforms. Learn more at boost.ai.

SOURCE boost.ai