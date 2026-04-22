Boost.ai Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification for Enterprise Grade Conversational AI Platform

Clean audit report with zero exceptions accelerates procurement for global banking and insurance leaders.

SANDNES, Norway, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost.ai, a global leader in conversational AI, today announced the successful completion of its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit. The audit, which concluded with zero exceptions, validates that Boost.ai's security controls and operational processes meet the highest industry standards for data protection. This certification marks a critical expansion of the company's compliance portfolio, providing a unified security framework for enterprises across North America, Europe and the Nordic regions.

Executive Summary:

Audit Results: 100% compliance with zero exceptions during the assessment period.

Compliance Stack: Integrates SOC 2 Type II with existing ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and ISAE 3402 certifications.

Procurement Impact: Designed to shorten decision cycles for security, legal, and risk departments by providing third-party operational assurance.

Data Governance: Validates robust encryption, access controls, and threat detection for the Boost.ai conversational AI platform.

Building on its position as a 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Leader, Boost.ai continues to eliminate the friction typically associated with enterprise AI adoption. By maintaining 90%+ resolution rates within a strictly audited environment, the company ensures that high-performance automation does not come at the cost of data integrity. The transition to SOC 2 Type II follows a three-month assessment period initiated in September 2025, during which Boost.ai demonstrated the maturity of its internal controls.

The platform's proprietary hybrid NLU-LLM architecture serves as the technical foundation for this security milestone. This architecture provides the necessary guardrails for regulated industries, allowing banks and insurance providers to leverage the creative capabilities of Large Language Models while maintaining the precise control of Natural Language Understanding (NLU).

"Trust is the primary currency of the enterprise AI market," said Jerry Haywood, CEO of Boost.ai. "Achieving a clean SOC 2 Type II report is a clear signal to our global partners that we treat security as a business fundamental. As we advance Agentic AI and autonomous workflows, this certification provides the verified infrastructure our customers need to scale AI with confidence."

"While security frameworks are often viewed as technical exercises, they are essential for mitigating real-world threats to critical infrastructure," said Neil Oschlag-Michael, Head of AI Risk and Security at Boost.ai. "Our clean audit report confirms Boost.ai's security posture and proven operational readiness. By integrating SOC 2 within our ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and ISAE 3402 frameworks, we align our controls with global standards and simplify the compliance process across markets and jurisdictions."

The certification reinforces Boost.ai's commitment to the complex requirements of the financial services sector. With a roadmap that includes a 12-month assessment period throughout 2026, Boost.ai remains dedicated to continuous security improvement and long-term enterprise partnership.

About boost.ai

Boost.ai is the trusted leader in AI-powered customer experience solutions for regulated industries. Built for security, speed, and scale, the platform enables fast deployment, high-resolution rates, and full hybrid control through seamless orchestration of traditional NLU and LLMs. With over 650 successful deployments, 600 live AI agents, and more than 150 million automated conversations, boost.ai helps enterprises around the world resolve with confidence, automate at scale, and trust every conversation. Proven performance and enterprise-grade reliability make boost.ai the partner of choice for leading brands across the world, including Nordea, Credit Union of Colorado, Sage, DNB, Trading 212, and more. Boost.ai is recognized as a Leader in Gartner's 2025 Magic Quadrant for Conversational AI Platforms. Learn more at boost.ai.

SOURCE boost.ai