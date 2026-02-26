Borden® Cheese Launches National Search for "America's Favorite Grilled Cheese" - Every Vote is a Chance to Win Free Cheese for a Year

That's why Borden is putting its expertise where your mouth is by launching a nationwide search to crown " America's Favorite Grilled Cheese ." Now through March 24, 2026 fans can head to WinFreeBordenCheese.com to vote for one of four iconic contenders.

Every vote serves as an entry to win the ultimate grand prize: a full year's supply of Borden Cheese and kitchen supplies to fuel melt-making all year long. Voters also have the chance to win one of 100 instant win swag packs featuring Borden coupons and fun branded merchandise to help level up their sandwich game.

Choose Your Champion! Borden is serving up four distinct recipes representing a spectrum of grilled cheese innovation and enjoyment.

The Contenders:

The Classic: The ooey-gooey and timeless grilled cheese sandwich featuring Borden American and Extra Sharp Melts on buttery white bread

The ooey-gooey and timeless grilled cheese sandwich featuring Borden American and Extra Sharp Melts on buttery white bread The Spicy Big Dill: Tapping into one of 2026's hottest food trends, the pickle, this sandwich features Borden American Singles and Provolone Slices paired with hot and spicy dill pickles, whipped cream cheese, and ranch seasoning

Tapping into one of 2026's hottest food trends, the pickle, this sandwich features Borden American Singles and Provolone Slices paired with hot and spicy dill pickles, whipped cream cheese, and ranch seasoning The Crispy Onion & BBQ: A savory sensation built with Borden Swiss Slices, crispy fried onion strings, and a tangy BBQ sauce kick

A savory sensation built with Borden Swiss Slices, crispy fried onion strings, and a tangy BBQ sauce kick The Mad Scientist: A culinary marvel where the bread is replaced with cheesy waffles filled with cheese upon cheese

Yet to be Crowned - "Borden's Grilled Cheese of the Year"

While "America's Favorite Grilled Cheese" will officially be announced leading up to National Grilled Cheese Day, April 12, Borden's own proclamation of the "Grilled Cheese of the Year" will be the center of the celebration. For now, however, the deliciously secret combination informed by culinary trends, consumer cravings – and of course, cheese – remains under wraps.

"With over 25 distinct flavors and types, Borden is the authority on grilled cheese no matter how you slice it," said Jenny Mehlman, Senior Director of Marketing, Cheese, Taste & Flavors at Dairy Farmers of America. "That's why we're kicking off National Grilled Cheese Day early, with a national call to help us name 'America's Favorite,' and continuing the celebration by declaring our first-ever 'Grilled Cheese of the Year.' We can't wait to see what our fans think."

To enter the sweepstakes and cast your vote, visit WinFreeBordenCheese.com .

