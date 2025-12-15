DAIRY FARMERS OF AMERICA APPLAUDS THE PASSAGE OF THE WHOLE MILK FOR HEALTHY KIDS ACT

The U.S. House of Representatives and Senate approved legislation restoring whole and reduced fat milk as options on school menus, promoting better nutrition and taste for students.

Dairy Farmers of America celebrates this milestone as a win for children's health and for America's dairy farmers, emphasizing the essential nutrients and benefits of real dairy milk.

The bipartisan effort, led by key lawmakers, aligns with research on dairy's health benefits and responds to consumer demand for choice in schools.

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a leading global dairy cooperative serving 9,500 dairy farmers across the United States, proudly commends the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate for passing the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act.

This landmark legislation restores whole and reduced fat milk as options on school menus, giving students access to a nutrient-rich, delicious beverage that supports growth and overall health. DFA has long advocated for providing children with wholesome dairy choices, and this milestone reflects a shared commitment to improving nutrition and taste in schools while supporting America's dairy farmers.

"Common sense has prevailed with Congress and the Senate recognizing the importance of giving kids access to more complete nutrient-rich and delicious beverage options that support growth and overall health," said Dennis Rodenbaugh, DFA's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This legislation is a win for children's health and for America's dairy farm families who work tirelessly to produce wholesome, high-quality and delicious milk. We're proud to see whole milk back on school menus, where it belongs."

The thirteen essential nutrients and vitamins contained in milk, along with the high-quality protein real dairy milk delivers, are critical for brain and bone development in children. As part of a healthy diet, whole milk can also improve children's memory, their ability to focus, and their overall brain function. Nutrient-dense whole milk provides many other health benefits, including stronger immunity, lower blood pressure, and reduced risk for cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes.

Whole and reduced fat milk are widely preferred by children and parents nationwide. Yet, students have not had access to these healthy options in schools. Today's decision aligns with scientific research demonstrating the benefits of real dairy at all fat levels and reflects consumer demand for choice.

DFA appreciates the leadership of U.S. Representatives Glenn "GT" Thompson (R-Pa.) and Kim Schrier (D-Wash.), along with more than 115 co-sponsoring members of Congress, for championing this bipartisan effort to ensure whole milk can once again be offered in school cafeterias. We also want to thank Senators Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and Peter Welch (D-Vt.) for diligently working to get this legislation over the finish line in the Senate last month.

Dairy Farmers of America

