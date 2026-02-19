Game On: Borden® Cheese Unpacks Three Craveworthy Cheese Dip Varieties

Dip deliciously with Borden's new line available nationwide

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Snacking and meal-making just got better with Borden®. Whether you're hosting a high-stakes hoops watch party or adding bang to your broccoli at dinner, new Borden Cheese Dips, available in three flavorful varieties, offer great taste families can feel good about.

Made with real milk, Borden is staying true to its roots to deliver family-friendly, authentic flavors. The high-quality refrigerated dip varieties melt easily without relying on fillers.

Dip Deliciously with Borden's New Triple Threat

The lineup features three snack-ready cheese dips, each packed in a convenient 12-ounce microwaveable container for a suggested retail price of $4.99:

Queso Blanco: A mild, velvety blend featuring a kick of real jalapeño peppers (Available Now!)

Nacho: The crowd-pleasing gold standard for chips and pretzels (Coming March 2026)

Jalapeño: For those who want a little extra heat on their snacks (Coming March 2026)

"Our line of Borden Cheese Dips deliver a new, convenient way for families to enjoy their favorite flavors anytime," says Jenny Mehlman, Senior Director of Marketing, Cheese, Taste & Flavors at Dairy Farmers of America. "By using real milk to deliver delicious taste and creamy texture in a ready-to-eat refrigerated dip, snacking and sides just got better with Borden."

Why It's a Game Changer

With cheese-based spreads becoming essential household staples1, Borden is filling the gap in the refrigerated section with a "fresh-tasting" cheese dip that doesn't compromise. Whether you're dunking a tortilla chip, drizzling it over broccoli, or topping off a tray of game-day nachos, these dips are built to be the MVP of every bite.

The celebration is just beginning! To support the launch, keep an eye out for Borden on social media and at your local grocery store for special tailgating promotions and snack-time inspiration.

Ready to upgrade your dip? Visit BordenCheese.com/products to learn more and find a store near you.

About Borden® Cheese

For generations, Borden® Cheese has been carefully crafting high-quality, delicious cheese the whole family enjoys. Made with real milk and owned by American dairy farm families, the wide variety of Borden® Cheese makes everyday moments a little brighter. Borden® Cheese can be found in the refrigerated dairy aisle and the pasta aisle in retailers across the country. Family meals are Better with Borden. For more information about our products and recipes, visit BordenCheese.com. Borden® Cheese is used under license by Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a farmer-owned leading global dairy Cooperative, which supports 9,500 family farmers.

