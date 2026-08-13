BorgWarner Included in Forbes America's Best-In-State Employers 2026 List

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner has been awarded on the Forbes list of America's Best-In-State Employers 2026 for the fifth consecutive year. This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list was announced on August 13th, 2026, and can be viewed on Forbes website.

Forbes and Statista selected America's Best-In-State Employers 2026 through an independent survey from a vast sample of over 245,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people within the U.S. Over 2 million employer evaluations were considered. The final score is based on two types of employee evaluations: personal (those given by employees themselves) and public (those given by friends and family members of employees, or members of the public who work in the same industry).

Based on the results of the study, BorgWarner is honored to be recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best-In-State Employers 2026!

This recognition reinforces that BorgWarner continues to lead the industry on a regional and statewide level in employee satisfaction, setting a new standard for workplace excellence.

"Being recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Employers for the fifth consecutive year is a meaningful honor and a reflection of the exceptional people who make BorgWarner a great place to work," said Tania Wingfield, Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, BorgWarner. "Our BorgWarner Beliefs guide how we support our employees, invest in their growth, and foster a culture that prioritizes well-being, safety, and inclusion. As our industry continues to evolve, we remain committed to helping our employees build meaningful careers, develop new skills, and thrive both personally and professionally. We are proud to receive this recognition and grateful to our employees for the passion and dedication they bring to BorgWarner every day."

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that are based on management's current outlook, expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimates," "evaluates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "initiative," "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Further, all statements, other than statements of historical fact contained or incorporated by reference in this press release that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future regarding our business strategy, goals, plans, references to future success and other such matters, are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, among others, include: the possibility that our engine and machine controllers will not achieve their intended benefits; the supply disruptions impacting us or our customers, commodity availability and pricing; conditions in the automotive industry; competitive challenges from existing and new competitors, including original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") customers; the challenges associated with rapidly changing technologies, including artificial intelligence, and our ability to innovate in response; potential future changes in laws and regulations, including, by way of example, taxes and tariffs, in the countries in which we operate; potential disruptions in the global economy caused by wars or other geopolitical conflicts; our dependence on automotive and truck production, which is highly cyclical and subject to disruptions; our reliance on major OEM customers; impacts of any future strikes involving any of our OEM customers and any actions such OEM customers take in response; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on information systems; the uncertainty of the global economic environment; the uncertainty surrounding global trade policies, including tariffs and export restrictions, and their impacts on the Company, its customers and its suppliers; and the other risks discussed in reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our most recently-filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake any obligation to update or announce publicly any updates to or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, circumstances, or assumptions underlying the statements.

SOURCE BorgWarner