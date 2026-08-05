BorgWarner Secures New Variable Cam Timing Program Awards in Europe and China

"These awards underline the long-term competitiveness of our VCT portfolio across both hybrid and combustion powertrains," said Henk Vanthournout, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, Drivetrain and Morse Systems. "They reflect the quality, reliability and cost competitiveness our customers continue to value in our VCT and timing drive solutions."

Compared with oil pressure actuated VCT architectures, BorgWarner's center-bolt CTA VCT system shortens and simplifies internal oil passages, enabling superior cam phasing response, stronger lock-pin engagement and reduced oil consumption for improved fuel economy. These advantages make it well-suited for the fast response and high efficiency requirements of both hybrid and combustion engines.

For the European premium OEM, BorgWarner supplies its center-bolt Cam Torque Actuated (CTA) VCT system for a V6 engine family used in premium and sports cars, covering two power output classes from 260 to 375 kW in both hybrid and pure gasoline configurations. The program is already in series production, and the newly awarded volume increase and program life extension are scheduled to begin in January 2027.

For the Chinese OEM, BorgWarner's CTA VCT system was selected for a high volume 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine family powering a range of SUV and sedan models for the Chinese market. The conquest award replaces the previous incumbent supplier, with BorgWarner's market-leading solution offering fuel efficiency, local manufacturing and improved cost competitiveness. Start of production is planned for September 2026.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

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You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, among others, include: the possibility that our turbocharging technology will not achieve its intended benefits; the supply disruptions impacting us or our customers, commodity availability and pricing; conditions in the automotive industry; competitive challenges from existing and new competitors, including original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") customers; the challenges associated with rapidly changing technologies, including artificial intelligence, and our ability to innovate in response; potential future changes in laws and regulations, including, by way of example, taxes and tariffs, in the countries in which we operate; potential disruptions in the global economy caused by wars or other geopolitical conflicts; our dependence on automotive and truck production, which is highly cyclical and subject to disruptions; our reliance on major OEM customers; impacts of any future strikes involving any of our OEM customers and any actions such OEM customers take in response; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on information systems; the uncertainty of the global economic environment; the uncertainty surrounding global trade policies, including tariffs and export restrictions, and their impacts on the Company, its customers and its suppliers; the outcome of existing or any future legal proceedings, including litigation with respect to various claims, or governmental investigations, including related litigation; impacts from any potential future acquisition or disposition transactions; and the other risks discussed in reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our most recently-filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake any obligation to update or announce publicly any updates to or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, circumstances, or assumptions underlying the statements.

SOURCE BorgWarner