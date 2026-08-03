BorgWarner Secures Major Extension of Multiple High-Volume Inverter Programs with Major European OEM

Extensions span both plug-in hybrid and 800V battery-electric vehicle programs

800V traction inverter features latest-generation dual-sided-cooled power module and Silicon Carbide (SiC) based power switches

Awards build on trusted inverter partnership

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner, a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, has secured a major extension of multiple high-volume high-voltage inverter programs with a major European OEM. The awards cover updated inverter designs for both plug-in hybrid and 800V battery-electric vehicle applications, building on a trusted partnership in power electronics. Start of production is planned for 2029.

BorgWarner has secured a major extension of multiple high-volume high-voltage inverter programs with a major European OEM, covering updated inverter designs for both plug-in hybrid and 800V battery-electric vehicle applications, building on a trusted partnership in power electronics.

"Extending several high-volume programs at the same time confirms BorgWarner's leading position in power electronics and the strength of our technology, in-house expertise and customer focus," said Isabelle McKenzie, President and General Manager of BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. "Evolving our inverters generation by generation together with our customers, for both hybrid and fully electric applications, is how we build trusted, long-term partnerships with the world's leading OEMs."

For plug-in hybrid applications, BorgWarner will supply an updated high-voltage inverter design featuring the company's proprietary Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) technology – already proven in its 800V inverter portfolio – which is fully compatible with the customer's new vehicle operating system. The design delivers advanced power electronics control and supports efficient system implementation. For 800V battery-electric applications, BorgWarner's traction inverter features a new generation of its proprietary Viper SiC power switches and a dual-sided-cooled power module, combining high efficiency with cost competitiveness.

Both inverter families are engineered to strengthen the customer's competitiveness across its plug-in hybrid and battery-electric portfolio, enabling reduced-emission and emission-free driving with high system efficiency.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

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SOURCE BorgWarner