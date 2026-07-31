BORGWARNER DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 30, 2026, the Board of Directors of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2026, to stockholders of record on September 1, 2026.

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

SOURCE BorgWarner