BORGWARNER DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

News provided by

BorgWarner

Jul 31, 2026, 06:30 ET

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 30, 2026, the Board of Directors of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2026, to stockholders of record on September 1, 2026.

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

SOURCE BorgWarner

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Webcast Alert: BorgWarner 2026 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

Webcast Alert: BorgWarner 2026 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announces the following Webcast: What: BorgWarner 2026 Second Quarter Results Conference Call When: August 5, 2026 @...
BorgWarner Secures New eTurbo™ Program with Major European OEM

BorgWarner Secures New eTurbo™ Program with Major European OEM

BorgWarner has been awarded a new eTurbo™ program with a major European OEM for an advanced hybrid passenger car application, further strengthening...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Automotive

Automotive

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics