BorgWarner Secures Motorcycle Dual-Clutch Transmission Program in China

Integrated Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) system targets motorcycle and four-wheeled vehicle applications above 500 cc

Technology improves fuel economy and enhances the riding experience

BorgWarner upgrades from key component supplier to systems solution provider

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner has secured a new DCT program with a Chinese motorcycle customer, with start of production planned for the third quarter of 2027. Under the program, BorgWarner will provide a systems solution that includes dual clutches, hydraulic control modules and clutch control software for two-wheeled motorcycles and four-wheeled vehicles with engine displacement above 500 cc.

As the motorcycle industry accelerates its shift toward automatic transmissions, DCT technology is increasingly gaining attention in the market. Compared with automated manual transmission (AMT) and continuously variable transmission (CVT) technologies, DCT offers smoother shifting and higher transmission efficiency, making it particularly suitable for larger-displacement performance motorcycles.

"Passenger car transmission technology provides a strong reference point for the evolution of motorcycle automatic transmissions, and we believe automatic transmission technology will continue to gain momentum in the motorcycle market," said Henk Vanthournout, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, Drivetrain and Morse Systems. "With our proven DCT expertise and systems integration capabilities, BorgWarner is well positioned to support our Chinese motorcycle customer in bringing its DCT solution to production and advancing automatic transmission technology for motorcycle applications."

As a global leader in DCT technology, BorgWarner has delivered nearly 10 million passenger car DCT units, backed by proven engineering expertise and mature manufacturing capabilities. Leveraging this foundation, BorgWarner is well positioned to develop and launch a dedicated motorcycle DCT system that helps enhance the riding experience and improve fuel economy.

This program reflects BorgWarner's evolution from a key component supplier to a system-level solution provider. Through an integrated offering that combines hardware and software, BorgWarner will support the customer's continued growth in China while helping enable its expansion into Europe, North America and other overseas markets.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

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You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, among others, include: the possibility that our dual-clutch transmission programs will not achieve its intended benefits; the supply disruptions impacting us or our customers, commodity availability and pricing; competitive challenges from existing and new competitors, including original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") customers; the challenges associated with rapidly changing technologies, including artificial intelligence, and our ability to innovate in response; potential future changes in laws and regulations, including, by way of example, taxes and tariffs, in the countries in which we operate; potential disruptions in the global economy caused by wars or other geopolitical conflicts; our dependence on automotive and truck production, which is highly cyclical and subject to disruptions; our reliance on major OEM customers; impacts of any future strikes involving any of our OEM customers and any actions such OEM customers take in response; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on information systems; the uncertainty of the global economic environment; the uncertainty surrounding global trade policies, including tariffs and export restrictions, and their impacts on the Company, its customers and its suppliers; the outcome of existing of any future legal proceedings, including litigation with respect to various claims, or governmental investigations, including related litigation; impacts from any potential future acquisition or disposition transaction; and the other risks discussed in reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our most recently-filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake any obligation to update or announce publicly any updates to or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, circumstances, or assumptions underlying the statements.

SOURCE BorgWarner