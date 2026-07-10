BorgWarner Included in TIME America's Best Companies 2026 List

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner has been awarded on TIME's list of America's Best Companies 2026. This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list was announced on July 9th, 2026, and can be viewed on TIME.com.

TIME and Statista identified America's Best Companies 2026 based on three primary dimensions:

Employee Satisfaction – Based on survey data from ~217,000 verified employees at U.S. companies over the past three years, covering company recommendations and employer ratings across image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary, workplace, and equality.

Financial Performance – Drawn from Statista's revenue database (last five years). Companies needed at least US $100 million in revenue in 2025. Performance was assessed on multiple metrics: short-term (2023–2025) and long-term (2021–2025) revenue growth (relative and absolute), changes in net income, asset growth, and the evolution of return on assets (ROA), all for 2023–2025.

Sustainability Transparency – Based on an ESG index from Statista's ESG Database and additional research, covering:

Environmental: 2024 carbon emissions intensity, reduction rate vs. 2022, and CDP score Social: share of women on the board and existence of a human rights policy Governance: presence of a GRI-aligned CSR report and a compliance/anti-corruption policy

The 1,000 highest-scoring companies were recognized as America's Best Companies 2026.

"This recognition from TIME as one of America's Best Companies reflects the strength of our people, the discipline of our strategy and our commitment to responsible business practices," said Joseph Fadool, President and Chief Executive Officer, BorgWarner. "We are proud to foster a culture where employees can thrive while delivering consistent financial performance and advancing our sustainability priorities. We remain focused on positioning BorgWarner for long-term success and creating lasting value for our customers, shareholders and the communities we serve."

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that are based on management's current outlook, expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimates," "evaluates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "initiative," "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Further, all statements, other than statements of historical fact contained or incorporated by reference in this press release that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future regarding our business strategy, goals, plans, references to future success and other such matters, are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, among others, include: the possibility that our engine and machine controllers will not achieve their intended benefits; the supply disruptions impacting us or our customers, commodity availability and pricing; conditions in the automotive industry; competitive challenges from existing and new competitors, including original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") customers; the challenges associated with rapidly changing technologies, including artificial intelligence, and our ability to innovate in response; potential future changes in laws and regulations, including, by way of example, taxes and tariffs, in the countries in which we operate; potential disruptions in the global economy caused by wars or other geopolitical conflicts; our dependence on automotive and truck production, which is highly cyclical and subject to disruptions; our reliance on major OEM customers; impacts of any future strikes involving any of our OEM customers and any actions such OEM customers take in response; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on information systems; the uncertainty of the global economic environment; the uncertainty surrounding global trade policies, including tariffs and export restrictions, and their impacts on the Company, its customers and its suppliers; and the other risks discussed in reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our most recently-filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake any obligation to update or announce publicly any updates to or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, circumstances, or assumptions underlying the statements.

SOURCE BorgWarner