BorgWarner Wins Major Program with Next-Generation Integrated Drive Module Technology

Combines BorgWarner's global technology strengths with localized development and manufacturing

Reinforces BorgWarner's momentum in electrified propulsion through its latest integrated drive module (iDM) technology

Next‑generation integrated drive module sets new benchmark in performance, efficiency, and system integration

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner has secured a new integrated drive module award with a global OEM; production is expected to begin in 2027. This award reinforces BorgWarner's momentum in electrified propulsion, driven by its latest generation integrated drive module technology and high level of system integration.

BorgWarner offers highly integrated iDM solutions tailored to customer needs

"This award reflects BorgWarner's continued commitment to delivering advanced electrified drive solutions through the strength of our global technology portfolio and localized capabilities," said Isabelle McKenzie, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, PowerDrive Systems. "We are proud to support our customer with a scalable, high-performance eDrive platform that addresses their evolving mobility needs."

The solution features BorgWarner's latest three-in-one integrated coaxial drive system, combining an advanced eMotor, gearbox, and fully-integrated GenIV inverter in a compact, high-performance package. The GenIV inverter incorporates BorgWarner's latest-generation Viper D power switch technology, further strengthening system competitiveness through lower switching losses and higher current capability, improving the efficiency of the overall eDrive system. The system also features a next-generation, highly integrated coaxial gearbox with a compact layout that improves vehicle packaging flexibility as well as an oil-cooled motor designed to meet demanding performance requirements. In addition, the integrated park system is designed to meet stringent safety targets and regulatory requirements.

Built for a lighter and more compact platform architecture, the new system further improves packaging efficiency and design flexibility. Its building-block hardware and software integration strategy enables a highly scalable platform that can be adapted to diverse customer requirements, helping reduce development complexity, shorten development cycles, and optimize cost.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

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You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, among others, include: the possibility that the our integrated drive module system will not achieve its intended benefits; the supply disruptions impacting us or our customers, commodity availability and pricing; competitive challenges from existing and new competitors, including original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") customers; the challenges associated with rapidly changing technologies, including artificial intelligence, and our ability to innovate in response; potential future changes in laws and regulations, including, by way of example, taxes and tariffs, in the countries in which we operate; potential disruptions in the global economy caused by wars or other geopolitical conflicts; our dependence on automotive and truck production, which is highly cyclical and subject to disruptions; our reliance on major OEM customers; impacts of any future strikes involving any of our OEM customers and any actions such OEM customers take in response; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on information systems; the uncertainty of the global economic environment; the uncertainty surrounding global trade policies, including tariffs and export restrictions, and their impacts on the Company, its customers and its suppliers; the outcome of existing or any future legal proceedings, including litigation with respect to various claims, or governmental investigations, including related litigation; impacts from any potential future acquisition or disposition transactions; and the other risks discussed in reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our most recently-filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake any obligation to update or announce publicly any updates to or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, circumstances, or assumptions underlying the statements.

SOURCE BorgWarner